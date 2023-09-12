MERRELL® AND JEEP® BRAND RELEASE SPECIAL EDITION HIKING BOOT, COLLABORATION TO PREVIEW AT NAIAS

The outdoor footwear brand also announced a Jeep Wrangler giveaway to kick off the collaboration

ROCKFORD, Mich., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Merrell®, the world's leading hike and outdoor footwear brand, and the Jeep® brand announced they will launch the "Merrell Moab 3 Mid x Jeep" – a hiking boot built on the legendary heritage of the two icons.

The limited-run "Merrell Moab 3 Mid x Jeep" brand boot will be available for purchase on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, in eight countries in both men's and women's sizes. To sign up for launch notifications, visit merrell.com/jeep. The boot is offered in three colorways, touting popular Jeep brand coat names: Sarge Green, Sting Grey, and Hydro Blue.

Jeep x Merrell

The Jeep brand team will preview the boot at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) at the Huntington Place in Detroit, Mich., from Sept. 13 through Sept. 24, 2023. NAIAS is considered one of the most influential automotive events in the world – fitting for the two Michigan brands to debut the collaboration.

"Adventure meets adventure with the 'Merrell Moab 3 Mid x Jeep' collab, and we're thrilled to work with an iconic partner like the Jeep brand whose legacy has so much alignment to our own history on the trail," said Merrell Senior Director of Brand Marketing Lindsey Lindemulder. "The Jeep brand has a loyal fan base similar to Merrell, and these boots have on- and off-road capability for you to navigate any journey with confidence."

"Moab, Utah, is the Jeep brand's preeminent playground, and it's only fitting we honor it with the landmark designs featured in the 'Merrell Moab 3 Mid x Jeep'," said Kim Adams House, Head of Licensing & Merchandising – All Brands, Stellantis. "The craftsmanship you expect, know, and love in our vehicles is matched in this trail-rated boot."

Merrell incorporated key design details as an ode to hidden Easter eggs commonly found in Jeep 4x4s. Special features include:

Custom molded Rubicon badging represents the most capable Wrangler for the world's bestselling hiking boot

Red "tow" lace hooks represent the red tow hooks on the front of the Wrangler Rubicon

Metal lace hardware represents the hatches on the Jeep 4x4 hood

Monochromatic color scheme mimics iconic Jeep 4x4 exterior colors

Upper mesh was picked to resemble the hexagon pattern on the Wrangler's grille

Larger heel webbing hook represents seat belt

Jeep brand's iconic seven slot grille embossed in backstay

Unique footbed inserts features a topographical map of Hell's Revenge, a popular off-road trail in Moab, Utah

To celebrate the launch, Merrell is running a Jeep Wrangler giveaway. There is no purchase necessary to enter and one entry is allowed per person. The sweepstakes is open Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, through Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. Residents of the U.S., Canada, Peru, and Panama are eligible for entry.

The collaboration will be offered in the U.S., Canada, Taiwan, China, Japan, Peru, Panama, and Colombia while supplies last. It will also be available in select DICK'S Sporting Goods, Public Lands, and Atmosphere.

For more information on Merrell, please visit merrell.com. For more information on Jeep, please visit jeep.com.

Merrell

Merrell exists to share the simple power of being outside and is committed to building an inclusive and sustainable environment for future generations to enjoy. As the global leader in outdoor active footwear with the Moab hiking boot and Jungle Moc, Merrell is focused on merging performance, styling, and comfort to empower all people to confidently explore the outdoors. The brand was recently named Footwear News' 2022 Brand of the Year for promoting a more diverse vision of the outdoors. Visit Merrell.com or follow us on social @Merrell. Merrell is a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW), one of the world's leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel.

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, new three-row Grand Cherokee L, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade and Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. All Jeep brand vehicles will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

SOURCE Merrell