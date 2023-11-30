Merrell Appoints Pallav Tamaskar as New Chief Marketing Officer

ROCKFORD, Mich., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Merrell®, the world's leading hike and outdoor footwear brand, has announced the appointment of Pallav Tamaskar as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective November 30, 2023. As CMO, Tamaskar will be responsible for leading Merrell's global marketing strategy, directing the creation of modern and integrated global integrated marketing campaigns, elevating full-funnel media planning, and driving cultural relevance through innovative product collaborations and brand-purpose programming.

"Pallav is an innovative leader and talent builder, with a strong track record of growing global brands and pioneering digital marketing strategies to accelerate consumer demand creation," shared Janice Tennant, Global Brand President of Merrell. "With his experience leading brands through transformation, Pallav will be instrumental in helping Merrell tell amazing stories to deliver engaging consumer experiences that accelerate demand creation and build brand love."

Tamaskar joins the Merrell team with a strong Consumer Packaged Goods and Media background. Most recently, Tamaskar served as the Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Myprotein (THG) North America, one of the world's largest sports Nutrition Brands. There, he led the regional operation through a dynamic period of topline transformation and profitability.

Prior to THG, Pallav was an executive at ESPN (The Walt Disney Company) where he held multiple roles instilling game-changing category marketing tactics across ESPN Masterbrand and College Sports portfolio which helped to grow overall ratings and brand affinity. He has also held numerous additional marketing roles, domestically and internationally, at some of the top Fortune 100 companies including PepsiCo and Procter & Gamble.

Of his new role with Merrell, Tamaskar says, "As an avid outdoor participant, I am excited to bring my passion for marketing and consumer experiences to Merrell and be a part of the team that is helping to shape the future growth for the brand".

For more information on Merrell, please visit merrell.com.

ABOUT MERRELL:

Merrell exists to share the simple power of being outside and is committed to building an inclusive and sustainable environment for future generations to enjoy. As the global leader in outdoor active footwear with the Moab hiking boot and Jungle Moc, Merrell is focused on merging performance, styling, and comfort to empower all people to confidently explore the outdoors. The brand was recently named Footwear News' 2022 Brand of the Year for promoting a more diverse vision of the outdoors. Visit Merrell.com or follow us on social @Merrell. Merrell is a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW), one of the world's leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel.

