Merrell Unveils Interactive "Wander Wheel" Art Installation in New York City, Open to the Public for One Weekend Only

Step into an immersive journey through four hemispheres, right in the heart of Chelsea

ROCKFORD, Mich., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Merrell®, the world's leading outdoor footwear brand, is bringing an infinite natural landscape to the concrete jungle with its "Wander Wheel" pop-up art installation set to open in New York City on Friday, Sept. 27. Visitors can step into a surreal trek around the globe at Studio 525 in Chelsea, experiencing the wonders of nature without leaving the city.

Merrell is bringing an infinite natural landscape to the concrete jungle with an interactive art installation to inspire New Yorkers to find nature in unexpected places.

Merrell is expanding on its mission of sharing the simple power of being outside with everyone by making nature more accessible for New Yorkers, bringing the trail to the heart of the city. The Wander Wheel is a large, interactive sculpture slowly spinning on a static base, transporting visitors to diverse natural environments from around the world in each of the four hemispheres.

From the flowering hills of California to the snowy passes of Switzerland, and the dramatic landscapes of Brazil to the vast plains of the Australian Outback, attendees can explore these breathtaking trails within the confines of the wheel as they walk on the moving installation.

The installation will be open to the public on the following dates and times, located at 525 W 24th St., New York, NY 10011:

Friday, Sept. 27 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. EST

from Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST

from Sunday, Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST

"The good that happens when we spend time in nature and on the trail are just within reach, even in the heart of the city," said Merrell Vice President of Brand Marketing Lindsey Lindemulder. "The Wander Wheel invites New Yorkers to step outside, recharge, and find nature in unexpected places."

Attendees will be immersed in nature, sharing the experience and joy of urban hiking with others. The interior of the wheel mimics a hiking trail, allowing visitors to "hike" endlessly. It's an opportunity to connect with the outdoors and appreciate its beauty – amidst the bustling cityscape.

Upon entering the space, attendees will encounter a sensory "palate cleanser." Natural audio, subtle scents, a wash of color, and a visual barrier will prepare them mentally and physically for the immersive experience.

"Hiking is a joy that everyone can experience, no matter where they live. Merrell's Wander Wheel is an art installation designed to evoke wonder and remind us of the good things that await when hiking," said Lindemulder.

Attendees can choose to wear Merrell's innovative, lightweight Moab Speed 2 hiking boots while exploring the wheel, demonstrating the brand's commitment to outdoor adventure and modernizing hike.

To learn more about visiting the Wander Wheel, visit the event page. For more information about Merrell, visit merrell.com and follow @merrell on Instagram.

ABOUT MERRELL:

Merrell exists to share the simple power of being outside and is committed to building an inclusive and sustainable environment for future generations to enjoy. As the global leader in outdoor active footwear with the Moab hiking boot and Jungle Moc, Merrell is focused on merging performance, styling, and comfort to empower all people to confidently explore the outdoors. The brand was recently named Footwear News' 2022 Brand of the Year for promoting a more diverse vision of the outdoors. Visit Merrell.com or follow us on social @merrell. Merrell is a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW), one of the world's leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel.

