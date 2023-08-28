MERRELL UNVEILS LIMITED-EDITION SHOE COLLECTION MADE WITH SCRAP MATERIAL FOR ZERO WASTE WEEK

Made partially with leftover production material, the Scrap line helps reduce textile waste in an effort to minimize environmental impact on the outdoors

ROCKFORD, Mich., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Merrell®, the world's leading hike and outdoor footwear brand, today announces the launch of Scrap, a limited run footwear collection built partially using excess materials from the production line.

In honor of Zero Waste Week, an annual campaign built to educate and support efforts to reduce landfill waste, the line will debut with three of the brand's iconic models, Jungle Moc, Moab 3, and Moab Speed. Each shoe offers a one-of-a-kind* pattern, with the uppers made from the brand's individual leftover scrap material that may have otherwise ended up in the waste stream. The scraps are uniquely placed, cut, and stitched onto Merrell's legendary footwear styles. Merrell's Scrap collection will be available online in the U.S., Canada, and EMEA.

Zero Waste Week is an international campaign the first full week of September which brings people together to increase recycling, reduce landfill waste, and participate in a circular economy. The campaign's mission highlights the lifecycle of a product and shares steps to reduce waste.

"At Merrell, we're continuing to show our commitment to helping protect and preserve nature, as we believe the outdoors is a place that people feel a connection to and should always be able to depend on," said Regina Hill, Marketing Manager at Merrell. "The Scrap collection diverts excess materials from the waste stream, allowing us to invite more consumers outdoors to champion exploration while considering their environmental impact in a way that makes them look cool, feel good, and do good."

The Scrap product line includes three styles:

Jungle Moc Scrap : Iconic, and stylish, this shoe is a jack-of-all-trails built for comfort, convenience, and durable traction. The upper is made from leftover scrap material, 100% recycled double stretch gore and breathable mesh lining, with 50% recycled removable EVA foam footbed.

: Iconic, and stylish, this shoe is a jack-of-all-trails built for comfort, convenience, and durable traction. The upper is made from leftover scrap material, 100% recycled double stretch gore and breathable mesh lining, with 50% recycled removable EVA foam footbed. Moab 3 Scrap : Inspired by Merrell's bestselling hiking boot, this shoe is built with uppers made up of stitched-together scrap material, providing the ultimate all-purpose, all-terrain outdoor companion. Made with famous out-of-the-box comfort, 100% recycled laces, webbing, and mesh footbed cover, along with Vibram® Ecostep Recycle outsole designed with up to 30% recycled rubber.

: Inspired by Merrell's bestselling hiking boot, this shoe is built with uppers made up of stitched-together scrap material, providing the ultimate all-purpose, all-terrain outdoor companion. Made with famous out-of-the-box comfort, 100% recycled laces, webbing, and mesh footbed cover, along with Vibram® Ecostep Recycle outsole designed with up to 30% recycled rubber. Moab Speed Scrap: Light on your feet and your conscience, this hiker is the ideal hybrid designed for speed and all-purpose versatility. Made with 100% recycled laces and webbing, 30% recycle EVA foam midsole, and Vibram® Ecostep Recycle outsole designed with up to 30% recycled rubber.

"The Scrap line's signature feature is the computerized grid stitch to trap all the normally unusable scrap pieces, leading to a unique aesthetic across the collection," said Ian Cobb, Senior Design Director at Merrell. "This was a passion project for our team as we look to merge style with eco-conscious decisions such as making footwear with excess materials from the production process."

As part of its many pledges to deepen its commitment to sustainability, Merrell is helping to minimize its impact on the outdoors by making footwear and apparel with recycled, renewable, or organic materials. The brand is also helping to protect what matters – in its backyard and beyond – by using what would have been considered pre-consumer waste in new, interesting ways. Scrap is part of the brand's This is Home multi-year sustainability initiative designed to inspire consumers to protect the nature that shapes their everyday lives.

For more information on Merrell and to learn more about the Scrap collection, please visit merrell.com.

*Due to the nature of the materials used in this product, each upper component may vary slightly from what is pictured. The minor distinctions in the product purchased makes it special and truly one-of-a-kind.

ABOUT MERRELL:

Merrell exists to share the simple power of being outside and is committed to building an inclusive and sustainable environment for future generations to enjoy. As the global leader in outdoor active footwear with the Moab hiking boot and Jungle Moc, Merrell is focused on merging performance, styling, and comfort to empower all people to confidently explore the outdoors. The brand was recently named Footwear News' 2022 Brand of the Year for promoting a more diverse vision of the outdoors. Visit Merrell.com or follow us on social @Merrell. Merrell is a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW), one of the world's leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel.

