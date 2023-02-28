MERRELL® VOTED FOOTWEAR PLUS AWARD OUTDOOR WINNER FOR THE 14TH TIME

The win marks the brand's fourth consecutive year as the Plus Award outdoor category recipient

ROCKFORD, Mich., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Footwear Plus has named Merrell®, the world's leading hike and outdoor footwear brand, as its 24th Annual Plus Awards winner in the outdoor category for the fourth consecutive year and 14th time since the award's inception.

The Plus Awards recognize design and retail excellence throughout the footwear market and are created by Footwear Plus, the industry's leading fashion magazine for 32 years. The awards are the only accolades determined by the votes of industry members and consumers. Winners were announced in the magazine's March edition, read by industry decision-makers worldwide.

"Our Plus Award win is a testament to the role we have played and will continue to play in outdoor consumers' lives," said Merrell Senior Vice President of Global Footwear John Burch. "We're there with our consumers every step of the way from hike to trail run and lifestyle as we share the simple power of the outdoors with everyone."

Merrell has earned its spot as the outdoor category winner 14 times since the Plus Award's establishment in 1999, including: 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

"Consumers today are thinking differently about the trail and what they consider hiking continues to evolve, especially as hike is becoming a mainstream activity. People want lighter, faster, more athletic footwear that can be styled with great color options, and they know Merrell can deliver on what they're looking for," said Burch.

Looking ahead, Merrell will continue to focus on its legacy as a leader in hike, make its mark in the trail running space, and offer stylish lifestyle footwear to the everyday consumer. In 2023, Merrell has already launched a collaboration with Unlikely Hikers and Jordan Ann Craig. The MTL Skyfire 2 – set to launch in April 2023 – was also recently named a winner by the 2023 Runner's World Spring Shoe Awards.

Merrell had an award-winning 2022 as the brand was named Footwear News Achievement Awards Brand of the Year; TIME Magazine honored the MTL Long Sky 2 as one of its Best Inventions of 2022; and the brand earned a spot as an honorable mention on Outside Magazine's Best Places to Work.

For more information on Merrell, please visit merrell.com.

ABOUT MERRELL:

Merrell® exists to share the simple power of being outside and is committed to building an inclusive and sustainable environment for future generations to enjoy. As the global leader in outdoor active footwear with the Moab hiking boot and Jungle Moc, Merrell is focused on merging performance, styling, and comfort to empower all people to confidently explore the outdoors. The brand was recently named Footwear News' 2022 Brand of the Year for promoting a more diverse vision of the outdoors. Visit Merrell.com or follow us on social @Merrell. Merrell® is a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW), one of the world's leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel.

