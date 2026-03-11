Merri Jo Cowen Transitions from Stellar MLS CEO Role to Lead Growth of UCO

Visionary MLS leader to expand global impact through Universal Consulting Opportunities

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly two decades at the helm of one of the nation's most influential multiple listing services, Merri Jo Cowen, CEO of Stellar MLS, is transitioning into a full-time leadership role at Universal Consulting Opportunities (UCO), the organization's fast-growing global MLS advisory subsidiary.

Cowen will advance UCO's work, guiding professionals in building and modernizing MLS systems and practices worldwide.

"While my focus is shifting, I'm not leaving the industry or the mission that has guided my work at Stellar MLS," Cowen added. "This transition allows me to dedicate my attention to scaling UCO's impact while remaining deeply connected to the lessons and values shaped through MLS leadership."

In her role, Cowen will continue to advance UCO's international consulting work and guide real estate professionals in building and modernizing MLS systems and practices worldwide. Cowen's successor is Stellar MLS Chief Operations Officer Shayne Fairley, who has been an integral part of the leadership team for nearly two decades.

"This is a planned and thoughtful transition, which ensures continuity and momentum for our customers and staff," said Cowen, who will collaborate with Fairley and the Stellar team in an advisory capacity. "Stellar MLS is strong and well-positioned, and Shayne is more than ready to step forward and guide our organization into its next chapter."

A Strategic Evolution that Strengthens Stellar MLS Locally and Expands Its Influence Globally

Launched in 2024, UCO provides expertise and customized solutions to advance MLS practices worldwide. Building on decades of MLS leadership, UCO works with organizations at every stage of development to strengthen professional standards, foster cooperation, and support more efficient and trusted real estate marketplaces.

Through its strategic partnerships with international organizations such as CEPI (the European Association of Real Estate Professions), FIABCI (the International Real Estate Federation), CILA (Latin American Real Estate Confederation), and dedicated global partners who share UCO's mission, UCO has helped strengthen cross-border relationships and trust across real estate markets. With relationships in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, and Europe, these collaborations reflect growing global demand for proven MLS solutions and shared standards that support transparency, cooperation, and long-term market stability.

In addition to these collaborations, UCO has been selected by the National Association of Realtors (NAR) India as an advisor to help establish a scalable MLS framework across the country, reinforcing a shared commitment to modernizing real estate infrastructure and strengthening professional standards.

"UCO is at the intersection of global collaboration and MLS evolution," said Cowen. "Around the world, there is a growing demand for greater transparency, structure, and trust in real estate. Many of these markets are working to address challenges we've already navigated. Through cooperation and shared standards, the work emerging through UCO reflects where the industry is headed and aligns closely with the principles that have guided my career."

What's Next for Stellar MLS

Widely recognized as a thought leader and industry trailblazer, Cowen has led Stellar MLS since 2008, guiding it through a period of transformational growth and modernization. Under her leadership, the organization expanded its customer base to become the largest MLS in Florida and Puerto Rico and the third largest in the U.S. This growth strengthened shareholder relationships, launched international partnerships with global organizations like CEPI and FIABCI, and solidified Stellar MLS's position as a national and global leader in data transparency and collaboration. Cowen played a pivotal role in the MLS's rebranding in 2019 and helped elevate the visibility and value of the MLS during a time of industry change. Cowen serves on the Board of Directors of FIABCI-USA and was appointed in January 2026 as a representative to the FIABCI International General Assembly.

Fairley joined Stellar MLS in 2005 and has risen through the ranks across multiple departments, training customers and staff, guiding compliance, advancing data services, and advising operations, among other roles. Since being named COO in 2017, he has led strategic operational growth, championed customer-first initiatives, and worked with Cowen on the company's efforts to elevate the MLS globally.

"I've had the privilege of working closely with Merri Jo for nearly two decades and have learned so much from her leadership both strategically and personally. She leads with vision and heart, and that balance of strong leadership and authentic care is part of what has made Stellar so successful – and something I hope to emulate," said Fairley. "Her deep understanding of the MLS will be a tremendous benefit to international markets as she takes on an expanded role with UCO, and I look forward to watching her continued success."

"Across the real estate industry, this moment should reinforce a sense of stability, clarity, and confidence," said Cowen. "Leadership transitions, when done thoughtfully and with intent, are designed to protect the organization and its customers while ensuring continued progress. As our industry continues to be more collaborative, data-driven, and increasingly global, organizations that remain adaptive and embrace those principles will be best positioned to lead and serve."

About Stellar MLS

Stellar MLS is the multiple listing service for real estate professionals who value clarity, stability, and support in a real estate market and industry defined by change. As the largest multiple listing service in the state of Florida and among the largest and most influential in the U.S., Stellar MLS serves more than 80,000 customers and supports real estate agents and brokers across 20 REALTOR® associations in Central and Southwest Florida and Puerto Rico. Its extensive footprint allows Stellar MLS to deliver a broader suite of cutting-edge products and services, and more opportunities for customers to do business than almost any other MLS. Stellar MLS creates conditions within which real estate professionals can succeed, the housing market can thrive, and people who seek homeownership have every opportunity to achieve it.

About UCO

Universal Consulting Opportunities (UCO) is a subsidiary of Stellar MLS, one of the largest multiple listing services in the U.S. Backed by decades of MLS leadership and operational expertise, UCO partners with MLSs, associations, and market leaders worldwide to transform, consolidate, and strengthen real estate marketplaces. Its strategies are tailored to local realities, aligned across diverse stakeholders, and designed to drive sustainable adoption. The result is unified, resilient, and future-ready markets that deliver measurable value to real estate professionals and the communities they serve.

