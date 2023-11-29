Merrick Miranda Joins Total-Western as Director of Business Development

Total-Western

29 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

PARAMOUNT, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Total-Western is pleased to announce that Merrick Miranda has joined the company as its new Director of Business Development.

"I'm excited to join Total-Western because it's a collaborative and nimble company that can adapt and grow with the constantly changing marketplace," said Mr. Miranda. "Total-Western is poised to be a disrupter in the industry and I look forward to expanding our capabilities in various markets and regions and supporting rapid growth."

Merrick Miranda, Director of Business Development at Total-Western
Total-Western has had a long, rich history dating back to its creation in 1972. Through various acquisitions and organic growth in local markets, the company has continued to grow its footprint across the Western U.S. Now, Total-Western is a larger, more capable, and more complex enterprise than ever that demands growth in its leadership capacity and strength to continue to thrive.

In his new role, Mr. Miranda will be responsible for developing market-specific strategic growth plans, achieving sales targets across multiple lines of business, and building lasting relationships with new and existing customers while cultivating new market opportunities across the western United States. He will also focus on integrating business development and operations to align on opportunities and geographies to pursue and ensuring customer performance goals are achieved.

"This is a very unique and exciting time for Total-Western to enter into new markets, and Merrick brings with him an extensive and outstanding background in corporate strategy and development, sales, and engineering," said Payman Farrokhyar, President. "I have no doubt that he will be a fantastic addition to our organization."

Mr. Miranda brings with him more than 15 years of experience in sales, engineering, project management, and construction, having started his career at Fluor Corporation as a Process Engineer. He transitioned to sales and eventually became the Director of Sales at Aegion Energy Services, where he managed major corporate accounts with a combined value of $80 million per year. From there, he moved to ARB, Inc. as Director of Business Development and oversaw accounts for customers such as Chevron, Phillips 66, Valero, Marathon, PBF Energy, California Resources Corporation, and Air Products. He developed strategic partnerships on various projects targeting renewable energy that included green and blue hydrogen, solar, wind, battery storage, and fuel cells. In his previous role, Mr. Miranda served as Executive Vice President of Strategy & Development for Huddl3 Group and was responsible for mergers and acquisitions while also developing and maintaining strategic plans for sales, marketing, and HR.

Mr. Miranda earned his bachelors of engineering in Chemical Engineering from the University of Michigan. He is also a licensed and certified Professional Chemical Engineer for the state of California.

Total-Western, Inc. (www.total-western.com)

Total-Western, Inc. (TWI) is an engineering, construction, operations, and maintenance industrial contractor serving customers throughout the United States with an emphasis on energy, power, and renewable technologies. The company was founded in 1972 and has seven regional locations throughout California, Nevada, and Washington. The Total-Western team prides themselves on delivering projects safely, under budget, on time, and to the highest quality standard in the business. On every job, Total-Western implements their PASS program to ensure that every task is performed with safety, quality, cost effectiveness, and personal accountability in mind.

