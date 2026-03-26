Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank Launch AI-Powered Meeting Journey

AI solution modernizes the full lifecycle of client engagement

New capability can save financial advisors up to four hours per meeting across millions of meetings annually

Key Points

Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank introduce an AI-powered meeting solution to transform the advisor-client experience.

to transform the advisor-client experience. The solution's intelligent workflow tools help deliver meeting prep materials, summaries, and actionable next steps.

help deliver meeting prep materials, summaries, and actionable next steps. This capability expands the firm's growing suite of tech‑enabled workflows as Bank of America accelerates its enterprise‑wide deployment of purpose‑built AI.

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America's Wealth Management businesses, Merrill Wealth Management and Bank of America Private Bank, today announced the full-scale rollout of AI‑Powered Meeting Journey, an integrated solution that helps optimize how advisors and their teams prepare for, conduct, and follow up on client meetings. The streamlined meeting experience enables advisors to redirect meaningful time toward strategic planning and deeper client engagement.

"AI‑Powered Meeting Journey represents a meaningful advancement in how the wealth management industry uses AI," said Patricio Diaz, Chief Operating Officer at Merrill. "This latest solution empowers advisors to shift capacity toward activities that drive business growth and strengthen how we serve clients."

AI-Powered Meeting Journey Core Capabilities

Meeting Prep: Quickly searches and consolidates client relationship insights and recent activity into ready‑to‑use prep materials to enable more personalized and productive client conversations.

Quickly searches and consolidates client relationship insights and recent activity into ready‑to‑use prep materials to enable more personalized and productive client conversations. Meeting Summarization: With client consent, acts as an AI notetaker during virtual meetings, capturing discussion highlights and creating a shareable meeting summary.

With client consent, acts as an AI notetaker during virtual meetings, capturing discussion highlights and creating a shareable meeting summary. Meeting Follow‑Up: Summarizes meeting decisions and next steps based on meeting notes, generating tasks and documentation.

"Early users of the Meeting Prep and Meeting Summarization capabilities are already seeing significant improvements in their workflows," said Shimna Sameer, Head of Products, Solutions & Platforms at Bank of America Private Bank. "This is time our teams are reinvesting into client engagement, with even more proactive guidance and meaningful support."

Q&A: Bank of America's Approach to AI in Wealth Management

Q: How is AI used at Bank of America today?

A: Bank of America invests $13.5 billion annually on technology. Of this, $4 billion is dedicated to new initiatives, such as AI. AI is helping transform employee productivity and strengthen operational excellence. By leveraging AI at scale across our global operations, we are expanding capabilities, optimizing process efficiency, and driving exceptional client service.

Q: Why is AI a strategic priority for Bank of America's wealth management businesses?

A: AI enables us to deliver more personalized, efficient, and intuitive experiences for clients. AI increases advisors' capacity to focus on deeper client conversations, strategic planning, and long‑term relationship building.

Q: What's next for AI in Merrill and Private Bank?

A: We will continue expanding AI capabilities that strengthen advisor‑client relationships. Future advancements will focus on accelerating advisor efficiency, enhancing personalization and supporting more proactive guidance delivered through our high‑tech, high‑touch approach.

Q: What role will advisors continue to play as AI becomes more widely used in wealth management?

A: The role of the advisor will always remain central to the client relationship. While AI can enhance efficiency, it cannot replace the valuable judgment, empathy, understanding and personal connection advisors bring to clients.

Q: Has Bank of America been an early adopter of AI?

A: Bank of America has been investing in AI for more than a decade, taking a disciplined approach to developing and deploying AI solutions effectively and responsibly at scale. We work to ensure our AI solutions and investments are reusable across different areas of the business. For example, in 2018, we launched Erica®, the first widely adopted AI‑driven virtual financial assistant. Since then, clients have interacted with Erica more than 3.2 billion times. We leveraged the same underlying technology to launch ask MERRILL® and ask Private Banking®, helping advisors and employees quickly find information, connect with colleagues, and better serve clients.

Bank of America



Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million clients with approximately 3,600 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Reporters may contact

Carolyn Batt, Bank of America

Phone: 1.646.983.1369

[email protected]

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This material does not take into account a client's particular investment objectives, financial situations, or needs and is not intended as a recommendation, offer, or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security or investment strategy. Merrill offers a broad range of brokerage, investment advisory and other services. There are important differences between brokerage and investment advisory services, including the type of advice and assistance provided, the fees charged, and the rights and obligations of the parties. It is important to understand the differences, particularly when determining which service or services to select. For more information about these services and their differences, speak with your Merrill financial advisor.

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