Merrill Advisors and Teams Earn Recognition Across Three 2026 Barron's Lists

Barron's Names 126 Merrill Advisors to "Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams," 24 to "Top 100 Institutional Consulting Teams" and 20 to "Top 100 Financial Advisors"

Key points

126 Merrill advisors recognized on the 2026 Barron's Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams list

list 24 Merrill institutional consultants recognized on the 2026 Barron's Top 100 Institutional Consulting Teams list

list 20 Merrill advisors recognized on the 2026 Barron's Top 100 Financial Advisors list

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Barron's recognized Merrill advisors across three of its annual wealth advisor rankings (published May 8, 2026, based on data as of December 31, 2025). The "Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams" list recognized 126 Merrill advisors. The "Top 100 Financial Advisors" list recognized 20 Merrill Advisors. The "Top 100 Institutional Consulting Teams" list recognized 24 Merrill financial advisors.

"We're proud to see our advisors and teams once again recognized across three of Barron's highly respected rankings," said Kenneth Correa, Head of Business and Client Development at Merrill. "These lists reflect experience and the strength of their practices. Congratulations to all those honored."

About Barron's 2026 Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams

2026 Barron's "Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams" list1. Rankings are based on the opinions of Barron's, which include rankings that specialize in serving individuals and families. Rankings include team size and shape, regulatory records and credentials of their members and resources available to them. Rankings include a minimum of seven years financial services experience and currently at their firm one year minimum. Qualitative and quantitative calculations include client assets, return on assets, client satisfaction/retention, compliance history and community involvement, plus other considerations. Barron's does not receive compensation from anyone for rankings and are not considered a guarantee of any future investment success and should not be considered an endorsement. Barron's is a trademark of Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

For the full list and methodology, visit: 2026 Barron's Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams.

About Barron's 2026 Top 100 Institutional Consulting Teams

2026 Barron's "Top 100 Institutional Consulting Teams" list2. Rankings are based on the opinions of Barron's who evaluated advisors on a range of criteria, including institutional investment assets overseen by the advisor and his/her team, the revenue generated by those assets, the number of clients served, and the number of team members and their regulatory records. Also considered were the advanced professional designations and accomplishments represented on the team. Rankings do not reflect any one client's experience, guarantee of future performance or investment success, investment outcome and does not represent an endorsement of the advisors. Compensation to Barron's was not received from anyone in exchange for rankings for the study. Barron's is a trademark of Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

For the full list and methodology, visit: 2026 Barron's Top 100 Institutional Consulting Teams.

About Barron's 2026 Top 100 Financial Advisors

2026 Barron's "Top 100 Financial Advisors" list3. Opinions are from Barron's, who evaluated advisors with a minimum of seven years of financial services experience and employed at their current firm for at least one year. Other quantitative and qualitative measures include assets under management, client satisfaction/retention, regulatory records, internal company documents and community involvement of advisor-provided data. Rankings do not reflect any one client's experience, future performance or outcome, endorse any advisor. Compensation was not received from anyone in exchange for rankings for the study. Barron's is a trademark of Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

For the full list and methodology, visit: 2026 Barron's Top 100 Financial Advisors.

Frequently asked questions

Question: What are the Barron's "Top 100 Financial Advisors," "Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams," and "Top 100 Institutional Consulting Teams" lists?

Answer: Barron's publishes multiple individual advisor rankings and team/firm rankings each year, aiming to shine a spotlight on the nation's best wealth advisors and practices serving clients across the country.

Question: What other lists have Merrill advisors appeared on this year?

Answer: Merrill advisors have appeared on the following lists so far in 2026:

Question: How does Merrill support the continued development of its advisors?

Answer: Merrill has a long-standing commitment to developing advisors at every stage of their careers through its Advisor Development Program, which builds strong foundational skills while preparing advisors to serve increasingly complex client needs. Building on that foundation, Merrill's "Level Up Your Practice" program extends that commitment to experienced advisors, pairing them with top-performing peers across four length-of-service cohorts to provide tailored training, peer coaching and practice management support designed to take advisors from great to elite.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. As the #1 small business lender in the United States (FDIC), Bank of America offers industry leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

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Julia Ehrenfeld, Bank of America

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Important disclosures

Investment products: Are Not FDIC Insured Are Not Bank Guaranteed May Lose Value Investing involves risk. There is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Asset allocation, rebalancing and diversification do not guarantee against risk in broadly declining markets.

Merrill, its affiliates, and financial advisors do not provide legal, tax, or accounting advice. You should consult your legal and/or tax advisors before making any financial decisions. This material is not intended as a recommendation, offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security or investment strategy. Merrill offers a broad range of brokerage, investment advisory (including financial planning) and other services. Additional information is available in our Client Relationship Summary (PDF).

This material does not take into account a client's particular investment objectives, financial situations, or needs and is not intended as a recommendation, offer, or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security or investment strategy. Merrill offers a broad range of brokerage, investment advisory (including financial planning) and other services. There are important differences between brokerage and investment advisory services, including the type of advice and assistance provided, the fees charged, and the rights and obligations of the parties. It is important to understand the differences, particularly when determining which service or services to select. For more information about these services and their differences, speak with your Merrill financial advisor.

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated (also referred to as "MLPF&S" or "Merrill") makes available certain investment products sponsored, managed, distributed or provided by companies that are affiliates of Bank of America Corporation ("BofA Corp."). MLPF&S is a registered broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, Member SIPC and a wholly owned subsidiary of BofA Corp.

The Chief Investment Office (CIO) provides thought leadership on wealth management, investment strategy and global markets; portfolio management solutions; due diligence; and solutions oversight and data analytics. CIO viewpoints are developed for Bank of America Private Bank, a division of Bank of America, N.A., ("Bank of America") and Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated ("MLPF&S" or "Merrill"), a registered broker-dealer, registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of America Corporation. Insurance and annuity products are offered through Merrill Lynch Life Agency Inc., a licensed insurance agency and wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of America Corporation.

Trust, fiduciary and investment management services, including assets managed by the Specialty Asset Management team, are provided by Bank of America, N.A., Member FDIC and wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of America Corporation ("BofA Corp."), and its agents. Bank of America Private Bank is a division of Bank of America, N.A.

U.S. Trust Company of Delaware is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of America Corporation. Banking products are provided by Bank of America, N.A. and affiliated banks, Members FDIC and wholly owned subsidiaries of Bank of America Corporation.

____________________________ 1 2026 Barron's "Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams" list. Rankings are based on the opinions of Barron's which include rankings that specialize in serving individuals and families. Rankings include team size and shape, regulatory records and credentials of their members and resources available to them. Rankings include minimum of seven years financial services experience and currently at their firm one year minimum. Qualitative and quantitative calculations include client assets, return on assets, client satisfaction/retention, compliance history and community involvement plus other considerations. Barron's does not receive compensation from anyone for rankings and are not considered a guarantee of any future investment success and should not be considered an endorsement. Barron's is a trademark of Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 2 2026 Barron's "Top 100 Institutional Consulting Teams" list. Rankings are based on the opinions of Barron's who evaluated advisors on a range of criteria including institutional investment assets overseen by the advisor and his/her team, the revenue generated by those assets, the number of clients served, and the number of team members and their regulatory records. Also considered were the advanced professional designations and accomplishment represented on the team. Rankings do not reflect any one client's experience, guarantee of future performance or investment success, investment outcome and does not represent an endorsement of the advisors. Compensation to Barron's was not received from anyone in exchange for rankings for the study. Barron's is a trademark of Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 3 2026 Barron's "Top 100 Financial Advisors" list. Opinions are Barron's who evaluated advisors with a minimum of seven years financial services experience and employed at their current firm for at least one year. Other quantitative and qualitative measures include assets under management, client satisfaction/retention, regulatory records, internal company documents and community involvement of advisor-provided data. Rankings do not reflect any one client's experience, future performance or outcome, endorse any advisor. Compensation was not received from anyone in exchange for rankings for the study. Barron's is a trademark of Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 4 2026 Barron's "Top Financial Advisors" list. Opinions are Barron's, who evaluated advisors with a minimum of seven years financial services experience and employed at their current firm for at least one year. Ranking spots determined by each state's population and wealth. Other quantitative and qualitative measures include assets under management, revenues generated for the firm, quality of practice, regulatory records, internal company documents, and 100-plus points of advisor-provided data. Rankings do not reflect any one client's experience, endorse any advisor and do not guarantee future investment success. Compensation was not received from anyone for the study. Barron's is a trademark of Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 5 2026 Financial Planning's "Top 40 Brokers Under 40" list is compiled using data solicited from advisors' employers. Opinions provided by Financial Planning considered advisors under 40 years old who work at an employee brokerage firm. Primary ranking is based on trailing 12-month production for each advisor. Financial Planning is a national publication serving the wealth management industry and retail brokers working in the employee channel for wirehouses and regional broker-dealers. Financial Planning's rankings do not reflect all client experiences, endorse any advisor, indicate future performance or future success and are available for client evaluation only. Compensation was not received from anyone for the study. Financial Planning is a trademark of Arizent. All rights reserved. 6 2026 Forbes "America's Top Women Wealth Advisors" list. Opinions provided by SHOOK® Research, LLC and is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due-diligence meetings that measure best practices, client retention, industry experience, credentials, compliance records, firm nominations, assets under management and Firm-generated revenue (investment performance is not a criterion). SHOOK's rankings are available for client evaluation only, are not indicative of future performance and do not represent any one client's experience and available for investor help in evaluating the right financial advisor and should not be considered an endorsement of the advisor. Compensation was not received from anyone for the study. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Details available at the SHOOK Research website. SHOOK is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC. 7 2026 Forbes "Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State" list. Opinions provided by SHOOK® Research, LLC and is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due-diligence meetings that measure best practices, client retention, industry experience, credentials, compliance records, firm nominations, assets under management and Firm-generated revenue (investment performance is not a criterion). SHOOK's rankings are available for client evaluation only, are not indicative of future performance and do not represent any one client's experience and available for investor help in evaluating the right financial advisor and should not be considered an endorsement of the advisor. Compensation was not received from anyone for the study. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Details available at the SHOOK Research website. SHOOK is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC. 8 2026 Forbes "Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams" list. Opinions provided by SHOOK* Research, LLC and is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due-diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that measure best practices, client retention, industry experience, credentials, compliance records, firm nominations, assets under management and Firm-generated revenue (investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerance vary). SHOOK's rankings are available for client evaluation only, are not indicative of future performance and do not represent any one client's experience and available for investor help in evaluating the right financial advisor and not an endorsement of the advisor. Compensation was not received from anyone for the rankings study. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Details available at the SHOOK Research website. SHOOK is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC.

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation