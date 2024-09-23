Merritt Properties Approaches Full Occupancy at North Chapel Business Center, Welcomes Chapel Hill Police Department

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Merritt Properties is excited to announce that its North Chapel Business Center is nearing full occupancy, with only 3,600 square feet of space remaining available. The Chapel Hill Police Department is the latest tenant to secure a lease at the park, committing to 58,000 square feet for their new headquarters, with an expected move-in date of mid-2025.

Merritt Properties' North Chapel Business Center in Chapel Hill, NC

"We've been looking for a new home for our Guardians of the Hill for some time," Chapel Hill Police Chief Celisa Lehew said. "The new location will give us more space for our innovative, community-focused work. We will have improved training areas for our officers, increased space for our growing Crisis Unit, and a more inviting place for our community members."

Strategically positioned just west of Interstate 40 and Highway 86 in Chapel Hill, the development consists of two light industrial buildings totaling 116,310 square feet, featuring 18-foot clear heights. Merritt acquired the land in 2022 for $2.3 million.

In addition to the Chapel Hill Police Department, North Chapel Business Center has attracted a diverse range of tenants, including technology and medical manufacturers, a residential service provider and recreational users. Pickles and Play, a pickleball facility, and D-Bat, a baseball and softball training center, have expanded within Merritt's portfolio, opening their second locations at North Chapel Business Center after initially establishing themselves at Merritt's Capital Business Park in Wake Forest. Pickles and Play is also planning a third facility at Merritt's newest development, 42 Crossing, in Garner.

Keith Wallace of Merritt Properties shared, "The leasing activity at North Chapel Business Center reflects the growing demand for high-quality, small-bay light industrial space in Chapel Hill. We are proud to support a diverse mix of tenants and look forward to fully leasing the remaining space, contributing to the growth of this vibrant community and creating homes for businesses."

The development aligns with the goals set by the Town of Chapel Hill to attract companies to the area. David Putnam, the Town's Economic Development Director, said "North Chapel Business Center is a shining example of how we as a Town can work with partners to advance our goals of bringing more opportunities and new jobs to our community. The Town Council created the Millhouse Enterprise Zone to attract light industrial and flex users to diversify our tax base – and it's delivered on that promise."

Merritt is actively expanding in the Triangle area, with one million square feet developed and an additional one million square feet either proposed or under construction across multiple projects. Pre-leasing opportunities for light industrial spaces are available in Knightdale, Cary, and Wake Forest. Additionally, Merritt's RDU Business Park offers land sales opportunities.

