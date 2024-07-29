Merritt Properties Completes Construction of 42 Crossing and Full Lease-Up of Merritt Midway Business Park

42 Crossing Offers Area's Only Move-In-Ready Incubator Warehouses for Small Businesses

DURHAM, N.C., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Merritt Properties is excited to announce the construction completion of 42 Crossing, a premier three-building, 213,800-square-foot light industrial development in Garner, North Carolina, that offers multi-bay and incubator spaces. As leasing commences at 42 Crossing, Merritt has completed the lease-up of Merritt Midway Business Park, a three-building, 211,450-square-foot light industrial park in Knightdale, North Carolina.

42 Crossing: A New Hub for Industrial Growth

42 Crossing, strategically located on 22 acres in the growing Johnston County area, boasts convenient access to I-40 and the I-540 extension. The development features buildings with 18'-24' clear heights, rear-loaded docks, and drive-in capabilities, catering to a variety of light industrial needs.

"Delivering 42 Crossing marks an exciting expansion of our light industrial portfolio in the Triangle area as we continue to create homes for businesses," said Keith Wallace, one of Merritt Properties' regional directors in North Carolina. "This development not only addresses the increasing demand for industrial space in the region, but also provides smaller companies with the opportunity to establish themselves in our flexible incubator spaces."

The development has secured a mix of leasing activity, including:

Quartz America: 12,629 SF

C. E Gandee: 1,800 SF

The Spa Haus: 1,800 SF

Choufani & Bailey Roofing: 1,800 SF

Fibrezone USA : 1,800 SF

: 1,800 SF Dock, Door, & Grille Solutions: 1,800 SF

JMO Import Automotive: 1,800 SF

Konecranes: 1,800 SF

Pickles and Play: 18,350 SF, marking the company's third indoor pickleball facility at a Merritt property

"42 Crossing is a game-changer for economic growth and business development in our region, driving our community towards a more prosperous future," said Chris Johnson, director of Johnston County Economic Development. "This light industrial development will support local businesses and attract new ventures, serving as a catalyst for job creation and a strategic space for businesses to expand and innovate."

A unique aspect of 42 Crossing is its offering of incubator warehouses, ideal for companies seeking 1,800-3,600 square feet of small-bay industrial space. These move-in ready facilities include two offices, a bathroom, and a climate-controlled warehouse, all with at-grade drive-in access.

Matt Younger, owner of The Spa Haus, shared, "Merritt's incubator suite was the perfect choice when searching for a space to open my showroom, providing ground-level bay door accessibility and ample floor space. Additionally, the park offers significant flexibility for future growth, allowing us the opportunity to expand our space as our business evolves. This ensures we can continue to meet increasing demand without the need for a disruptive move."

Merritt Midway Business Park: Fully Leased

Merritt Midway Business Park, located off Hinton Oaks Boulevard and Hinton Pond Road, just east of I-540 in Knightdale, has achieved full occupancy with a diverse range of tenants.

Recent additions to the park include:

Optima: 7,778 SF

Knightdale Gymnastics: 13,078 SF

Rivian: 30,977 SF

Reliable Home Solutions: 6,382 SF

"We are thrilled to announce the full leasing of Merritt Midway Business Park," added Wallace. "The demand for these spaces reflects the strategic importance of the Knightdale area and our commitment to meeting the needs of growing businesses."

Tenant Chad Smith, general manager of TK Elevator Corporation, shared, "When exploring our company's relocation, we prioritized location, proximity to amenities, and a customizable space. Merritt's turnkey capabilities with in-house design and construction teams made them our top choice. They were easy to work with and impressed us early, meeting tight schedules while fulfilling our needs. We are extremely pleased with our decision to partner with Merritt."

A fourth 72,600-square-foot building has been proposed for build-to-suit and leasing opportunities.

NAI Tri Properties supported Merritt's leasing team throughout the process, contributing to the successful leasing of Merritt Midway Business Park.

