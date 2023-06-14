Merry and Bright! Magical Enhancements Coming to Disney Cruise Line This Holiday Season

News provided by

Disney Cruise Line

14 Jun, 2023, 12:01 ET

Brand-new deck party and tree lighting ceremony headline new offerings on Very Merrytime cruises

CELEBRATION, Fla., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The most wonderful time of the year will be even more joyful this holiday season as Disney Cruise Line unwraps new festivities for the whole family aboard Very Merrytime cruises. With two brand-new entertainment experiences, Disney characters dressed in jolly new looks and celebratory activities for the whole family, Disney Cruise Line will be filled with the spirit of the holidays this year.

Continue Reading
The most wonderful time of the year will be even more joyful this holiday season as Disney Cruise Line unwraps new festivities for the whole family aboard Very Merrytime cruises. With two brand-new entertainment experiences, Disney characters dressed in jolly new looks and celebratory activities for the whole family, Disney Cruise Line will be filled with the spirit of the holidays this year. (Disney)
The most wonderful time of the year will be even more joyful this holiday season as Disney Cruise Line unwraps new festivities for the whole family aboard Very Merrytime cruises. With two brand-new entertainment experiences, Disney characters dressed in jolly new looks and celebratory activities for the whole family, Disney Cruise Line will be filled with the spirit of the holidays this year. (Disney)

On the first night of all Very Merrytime sailings, guests will gather around the three-deck-tall tree in the ship's atrium for a new tree lighting ceremony. Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Goofy will invite guests to sing along to classic holiday tunes, followed by a countdown that will not only make the tree merry and bright, but also introduce the guest of honor for the cruise, Santa Claus. 

Mickey and Minnie's Holiday Party, another brand-new experience on these special sailings, will invite families to the upper decks for a one-of-a-kind celebration at sea filled with good tidings and cheer. This high-energy deck party – thrown by Mickey and Minnie – will feature favorite Disney friends as they celebrate friendship, love and family with a fresh mix of classic and original holiday songs during this special time of year.

In addition to these new holiday offerings, the Disney Cruise Line decks and halls will be filled with boughs of holly from bow-to-stern during Very Merrytime cruises. These guest-favorite sailings will also include:

  • Beloved Disney characters debuting new holiday attire;
  • Themed Very Merrytime activities for the entire family;
  • Carolers singing contemporary versions of songs that celebrate a myriad of holidays; and
  • Commemorative merchandise and festive food and beverage items. 

With cruises from Florida and California, adults and children alike will discover the wonder of the holidays aboard Very Merrytime sailings in 2023. 

Disney Cruise Line will set sail from a new South Florida home in Fort Lauderdale, offering four- and five-night Very Merrytime cruises aboard the Disney Dream to tropical locales in the western Caribbean and Bahamas. Also from Florida, the Disney Wish and Disney Fantasy will continue sailing from Port Canaveral to The Bahamas and Caribbean.

The Disney Magic will set sail to Baja and the Mexican Riviera from San Diego for holiday sailings before wrapping up the season in Galveston, Texas with Very Merrytime cruises to the western Caribbean.

To learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a vacation, guests can visit disneycruise.com, call Disney Cruise Line at 888-325-2500 or contact a travel agent.

SOURCE Disney Cruise Line

Also from this source

Spooky Fun and Merry Magic Await Disney Cruise Line Guests on Halloween and Holiday Cruises in Fall 2024

Disney Cruise Line Debuts New Experiences Bringing the Imaginative Worlds of "Encanto" and "Soul" to the Disney Magic

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.