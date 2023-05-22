Merryfield's Learn & Earn™ Program is Coming to Earth Fare

Earth Fare is pleased to be the first retail partner in the Southeast US to implement Merryfield's Learn & Earn program, a new in-store engagement solution that combines consumer education with the power of digital incentives.

BOSTON, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Merryfield PBC today announced that Earth Fare will become the first retailer in the Southeast US to adopt Learn & Earn. The new Learn & Earn program, powered by the Merryfield Rewards app, will increase in-store consumer engagement and influence point-of-purchase decisions through in-aisle branded digital content and exclusive incentives and rewards unlocked with any smartphone. Earth Fare shoppers will begin seeing Learn & Earn in-store signage, branded QR codes and tags at-shelf starting this summer across its 19 stores in 8 states.

Courtesy of Merryfield.

"Our team couldn't be more excited to bring Learn & Earn into Earth Fare to help engage and educate shoppers," said David Mayer, Founder and CEO of Merryfield. "With Learn & Earn, the Earth Fare team is adding yet another way to help their shoppers make informed buying decisions more easily while also enabling its suppliers to provide in-aisle digital content and exclusive offers."

"It's much harder than it should be for people to find accurate and trustworthy information about food and other everyday products they want to buy for their families," added Zooey Deschanel, Merryfield Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer. "Earth Fare already researches and curates the items they carry with their BOOT LIST and now with Learn & Earn, their shoppers can learn even more about the items on the shelves and the values of each individual brand. We can't wait to bring Learn & Earn to Earth Fare stores."

Standing out at the shelf continues to be a struggle for CPG brands. Many brands have compelling stories to tell, and they need innovative ways to help educate consumers on the unique attributes of their products. Now with Learn & Earn, Earth Fare will have Learn & Earn in-store program signage and distinct QR codes displayed at-shelf for participating brands. Scanning these QR codes with any smartphone camera immediately reveals enhanced product information, educational content and interactive experiences, and through the Merryfield app, shoppers can unlock money-saving offers to encourage them to buy that product on that shopping trip.

"Educating and aiding our customers on their journey to make informed decisions about how they feed their families is at the heart of everything we do at Earth Fare," said Laurie Aker, Director of Marketing at Earth Fare. "We are thrilled to be able to partner with a like-minded brand and bring Merryfield's Learn & Earn program to our shoppers all over the southeast."

Because Learn & Earn is facilitated through the Merryfield Rewards Network, CPG brands participating in the program at Earth Fare will have exclusive access to a growing suite of consumer activation and insights solutions.

Ahead of Learn & Earn launching in stores this summer, the Earth Fare team will soon be reaching out to supplier partners throughout the store with program details for enrollment and pre-launch pricing for the Learn & Earn™ program.

To learn more about Merryfield's Learn and Earn program, visit https://partners.merryfield.com/learn-and-earn . You can download the free Merryfield Rewards app at the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About Merryfield

Merryfield, a privately-held Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) based in Boston, is a trusted authority, consumer app, customer activation and insights solutions partner for brands and retailers. Consumers simply submit receipts, paper or digital, and earn rewards at least 5% back on all brands featured in the app. Merryfield's participating better-for-you brands include Stonyfield Organic, Applegate, Health-Ade, Primal Kitchen, Vital Farms, Bob's Red Mill and more, offering thousands of other items carried at any retailer. With its new Learn & Earn in-store program, Merryfield supports brands and retailers by impacting consumers' point-of-purchase decisions in-store. Merryfield was named a finalist in the Corporate Social Responsibility Category of Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards. Merryfield is available for free at the App Store and Google Play Store .

Contact:

Sandrine Mangia Park/ Merryfield

[email protected]

About Earth Fare

Earth Fare is the leading natural and organic grocery store in the Midwest and Southeast, with more than 19 locations in eight states. Led by its pioneering Boot List, Earth Fare is the only grocery market to develop a Food Philosophy that bans all artificial ingredients, trans fats, high fructose corn syrup, and added hormones and antibiotics. We read the labels so you don't have to.

Contact:

Laurie Aker/ Earth Fare

[email protected]

SOURCE Merryfield