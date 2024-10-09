MESCIUS inc. Introduces Wijmo 2024 v2

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MESCIUS inc., a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce the Wijmo 2024 v2 release. The second major release of 2024 includes new Cell Freezing options in FlexGrid and nice enhancements to FlexChart, TreeView, RESTCollectionView, and major improvements to the React interop. Wijmo 2024 v2 is now available as an upgrade for existing customers and a download for new customers at developer.mescius.com.

The Wijmo 2024 v2 includes significant improvements to the React interop layer. The team has migrated to using the useLayoutEffect hook for control initialization instead of useEffect, which improves Wijmo components in the React ecosystem. Read the release announcement to learn more about accessing Wijmo's React interop improvements.

In this latest release, the Wijmo team has added a highly anticipated FlexGrid feature for customers. FlexGrid now includes support for freezing and pinning columns to the right (previously only left) and rows to the bottom (previously only top). Visit the website to learn more about this FlexGrid enhancement.

Wijmo's FlexChart received new minX and maxX options for the trendline. JavaScript developers can set the TrendLine's minX and maxX properties to extend the trendline beyond the data range by setting custom minX and maxX values. Explore the release article to learn more about FlexChart's new trendline options.

"Wijmo 2024 v2 includes powerful new features that were directly requested by our customers," said Product Manager Chris Bannon. "These enhancements will help developers build complex JavaScript apps faster than ever."

