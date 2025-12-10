MESCIUS USA Launches ActiveReportsJS v6

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MESCIUS USA, Inc., a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce ActiveReportsJS v6. In this latest major update, users will discover support for React 19, along with new features such as a cell-based report layout mode, enhanced Excel export capabilities, and API enhancements. ActiveReportsJS v6 upgrades JavaScript developers' design toolkit for intuitive and dynamic reports.

As part of the v6 release, ActiveReportsJS has added support for the latest stable version of React. The React interop enables users to utilize the Designer and Viewer within a React v19 application. Explore the release announcement to learn more about ActiveReportsJS's support for React v19.

In the v6 release, ActiveReportsJS users can now set up reports in a cell-based report layout. Previously, when designing a report in the Report Designer, JavaScript developers were restricted to using a grid-based layout system. This mode divides the design surface into a grid of cells, providing a spreadsheet-like precision when positioning report items within the report. It is beneficial for reports intended to be exported to Excel files, ensuring accurate alignment and structure in the generated spreadsheet. Visit the website to learn more about the cell-based Report Designer in ActiveReportsJS.

In this latest release, ActiveReportsJS's Excel export has been fully redesigned. It creates a separate sheet for each report section in both continuous and pageless report layouts, maintaining number and date data types while applying the same formatting set in the report. It also uses the new cell-based layouts to display report content with accurate cell alignment, removing tiny, fragmented columns and rows. Read the release article to learn more about the latest Excel export from ActiveReportsJS.

"We are excited to announce the release of ActiveReportsJS v6! This update introduces two major enhancements: a new Excel file exporter and support for cell-based report layouts," said Product Manager, Joel Parks. "ActiveReportsJS v6 ensures that your layouts, formatting, and structure remain consistent, eliminating the common challenges of maintaining appearance across platforms."

About MESCIUS USA, Inc.: MESCIUS USA, Inc. is one of the world's largest providers of developer components. The company retains 400 employees and hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. MESCIUS is committed to providing enterprises around the world with state-of-the-art developer tools and components, software services, and solutions. For more information, visit https://developer.mescius.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE MESCIUS USA, Inc.