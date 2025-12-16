MESCIUS USA Releases ComponentOne 2025 v2

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MESCIUS USA, Inc., a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce the ComponentOne 2025 v2 release. The highlights of the year's last major release include .NET 10 and Visual Studio 2026 support, a new FlexDiagram control for WinForms, a Beta version of FlexViewer for .NET MAUI, and much more.

ComponentOne 2025 v2 has been validated against the latest .NET 10 release, allowing users to migrate with confidence using the latest packages. .NET 10 support is available for WinForms, WPF, ASP.NET Core, Blazor, WinUI, and MAUI. For Visual Studio 2026, .NET developers can use the latest online installer to ensure templates, toolbox items, and menu integrations register correctly. Read the announcement to learn more about ComponentOne's support for .NET 10 and Visual Studio 2026.

With the ComponentOne 2025 v2 release, the team is excited to introduce FlexDiagram, the latest Flex-family control for creating interactive diagrams in WinForms. Turn flat or hierarchical data into visual node-and-connector layouts with minimal code, either data-bound or unbound. Customize flow direction, shapes, connectors, and arrows, or load complete diagrams using MermaidJS syntax. This latest addition to the FlexCharting library is compatible with .NET Framework 4.6.2 and above and supports .NET 10 dark mode. Visit the website to learn more about visualizing relationships with FlexDiagram.

In this latest release, FlexViewer is now available in .NET MAUI as a Beta, bringing cross-platform report and PDF viewing to mobile and desktop apps. It supports rendering FlexReports and SSRS reports alongside standard PDFs. The current Beta version focuses on display-only scenarios; upcoming releases will add exporting, text search, and advanced report capabilities, such as parameters and page setup. Read the release article to learn more about the Beta version of FlexViewer for MAUI.

"The 2025 v2 release reflects our commitment to staying ahead of the rapidly evolving .NET ecosystem," said Product Manager Greg Lutz. "With support for .NET 10 and Visual Studio 2026, we're empowering developers to build modern, high-performance applications on the cutting edge of Microsoft's platform advancements."

About MESCIUS USA, Inc.: MESCIUS USA, Inc. is one of the world's largest providers of developer components. The company retains 400 employees and hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. MESCIUS is committed to providing enterprises around the world with state-of-the-art developer tools and components, software services, and solutions. For more information, visit: https://developer.mescius.com .

