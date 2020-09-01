MESH Acquires New Orleans Firm, Brings On Matt Preuett

BATON ROUGE, La., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MESH , an independent, creative and strategic brand agency based in Baton Rouge for more than 17 years, today announces it is acquiring Converge Marketing and bringing on the firm's founder, Matt Preuett as Agency Director - New Orleans to continue to grow the agency's presence throughout the Southern Louisiana region. This comes on the heels of the agency's recent expansion into Chattanooga, TN, Austin TX, and Lafayette, LA.

Matt Preuett joins MESH as Agency Director - New Orleans

"We are thrilled to bring on Matt as we continue to grow businesses and brands in New Orleans. Matt is very well respected throughout the Greater New Orleans region--his depth of experience and passion for economic development paired with our track record in helping businesses thrive enable us to be a catalyst for growth in Louisiana," said Taylor Bennett, Founder and CEO of MESH.

As Agency Director, Matt will join the team that leads and develops MESH client relations throughout Southern Louisiana. He will also lead the marketing service and strategy for Greater New Orleans-based brands. "I have deep ties to Louisiana and the people here. New Orleans has been my home for for over a decade, and I have built my career and raised my family here," said Preuett. "I am confident that by teaming up with MESH, our full-service creative and strategic offerings and unique experience growing brands will attract growth and talent to the region."

"Matt shares the same passion we have for investing in client relationships," added Bennett. "We're looking forward to continuing to build the best team of strategic leaders, creative talent and technology to transform businesses right here in New Orleans, like we have done with signature Louisiana brands like Haspel Clothier, LWCC, CC's Coffee House, Community Coffee, Don's Seafood, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, Visit Baton Rouge and many more."

Named the 2019 Agency Executive of the Year by the American Advertising Federation in New Orleans, Preuett is an established marketing and business leader in the region, holding the esteemed PCM (Professional Certified Marketer) certification from the American Marketing Association. He has provided business guidance and marketing strategy to over 100 organizations on a local, national and global scale, many falling in the legal, technology, financial, non-profit, and creative industries. In New Orleans, Preuett has served as president of the American Marketing Association chapter, VP of the International Association of Business Communicators chapter, and board member of the New Orleans Ad Club. He is one of only a handful of individuals who have been twice named an Advertising Person of the Year in New Orleans.

About MESH

MESH exists to create connections and loyalty to brands through unique and unexpected marketing and advertising. We are an independent award-winning creative and strategic agency with over 17 years of success and work with clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to startups, who are willing to invest in their brand. We have proven expertise in brand building, strategic account leadership, advertising, creative and digital services, PR and media. MESH has provided professional, creative solutions to clients in a wide variety of industries, including Community Coffee Co., Oldcastle Infrastructure, CC's Coffee House, Don's Seafood, Louisiana Department of Health, Baton Rouge General Health Systems, Restore the Mississippi River Delta, Sakrete, Haspel Clothiers, Belgard, Visit Baton Rouge, The Mississippi Aquarium, and more. For more information, visit https://www.meshbr.com/ .

Media Contact:

Caitlin Wolf

Phone: 410.935.2363

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE MESH

Related Links

https://www.meshbr.com

