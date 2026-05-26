Mesh and Base Announce Expanded Integration to Advance Stablecoin Payments and Onchain Commerce at Scale

Integration deepens Base's role as a settlement network within the Mesh ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesh, the leading crypto payments network, today announced its expanded integration with Base, the secure, low-cost, builder-friendly Ethereum L2 designed to help bring a billion users and a million developers onchain with an ecosystem of onchain applications. Building on years of existing support between the two platforms, the integration gives enterprises a direct path to scalable stablecoin payments and onchain commerce on one of the most active L2s.

As digital asset payments mature, enterprises increasingly face the same challenge: reaching consumers where they already are. Base has emerged as a critical part of Ethereum's onchain economy, with a deep ecosystem of consumer applications and onchain payments. Realizing the full potential of that activity depends on connecting it to the platforms where users already hold value, with seamless movement in both directions.

This expanded integration addresses that directly. Through Mesh, enterprises gain access to settlement on and off Base across hundreds of connected wallets, exchanges, and financial platforms — with automatic asset routing and conversion handled by Mesh. The integration positions Base as a key destination across the network.

"Base has one of the largest and broadest consumer ecosystems in crypto, with a huge number of applications and real payment volume already running on top of it," said Bam Azizi, CEO and Co-Founder of Mesh. "With this expanded integration, enterprises using Mesh can give their users the kind of seamless experience they expect from any modern payments product — moving value to and from Base without the manual steps that have made onchain payments feel harder than they need to be."

The announcement comes as Mesh scales its global infrastructure to meet rising institutional demand for stablecoin payments. Recent milestones include strategic partnerships with Circle, RedotPay, and Rain, alongside the launch of Mesh Wallet for AI agent transactions.

About Mesh

Founded in 2020, Mesh is building the first global crypto payments network, connecting hundreds of exchanges, wallets, and financial services platforms to enable seamless digital asset payments and conversions. By unifying these platforms into a single network, Mesh is pioneering an open, connected, and secure ecosystem for digital finance. For more information, visit meshpay.com.

About Base

Base is an open stack that empowers builders, creators, and people everywhere to build apps, grow businesses, create what they love, and earn onchain. Base Chain is a secure, fast, and low-cost Ethereum L2 built to power a global onchain economy at scale. Learn more at base.org.

SOURCE Mesh