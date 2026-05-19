Mesh Joins Global Dollar Network as Interoperability Layer to Accelerate USDG Adoption

Leading payments network streamlines settlement across 300+ platforms for USDG, a regulated, enterprise-grade stablecoin with real economic upside.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesh, the leading crypto payments network, today announced it has officially joined Global Dollar Network (GDN), the world's fastest-growing stablecoin network. As a Global Dollar Network partner, Mesh will help drive USDG utility across 300+ exchanges, wallets, and financial platforms in its ecosystem. Mesh helps make USDG move like cash — available wherever digital assets are already moving.

Global Dollar Network is an open network of leading enterprises working to grow stablecoin adoption through aligned economic incentives. With more than 130+ enterprise partners and nearly $3B+ in USDG market cap, GDN has rapidly built a global stablecoin network supported by leading payments, fintech, and crypto firms. USDG is issued by Paxos Digital Singapore and Paxos Issuance Europe in compliance with the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation.

"For too long, moving crypto was just about speculation and felt nothing like real finance," said Bam Azizi, Co-Founder and CEO at Mesh. "We are changing that by building the plumbing that makes stablecoins actually useful. Our network gives USDG the interoperability it needs to become an everyday tool for moving money — with the speed of software and the safety of a bank transfer."

"Global Dollar Network is built to expand trusted stablecoin adoption at scale," said Peter Jonas, Chief Revenue Officer, Paxos. "By joining GDN, Mesh helps extend the reach and utility of USDG across hundreds of financial platforms in its global ecosystem."

Mesh's GDN membership comes amid a period of significant momentum for the company. Recent milestones include Mesh's entry into the Canton Network, a strategic partnership with Circle, the launch of Mesh Wallet to power AI-agent transactions in stablecoins, and new partnerships with RedotPay and Rain. The company has also expanded into APAC and EMEA, as global institutional demand for compliant stablecoin infrastructure accelerates.

About Mesh

Founded in 2020, Mesh is building the first global crypto payments network, connecting hundreds of exchanges, wallets, and financial services platforms to enable seamless digital asset payments and conversions. By unifying these platforms into a single network, Mesh is pioneering an open, connected, and secure ecosystem for digital finance. For more information, visit https://meshpay.com/.

Global Dollar Network

About USDG

USDG powers Global Dollar Network and is available on Solana, Ink, X Layer and Ethereum. USDG is issued by Paxos Digital Singapore, which is a Major Payments Institution supervised by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. USDG is also issued by Paxos Issuance Europe under the supervision of FIN-FSA and in compliance with MiCA.

About Global Dollar Network

Global Dollar Network is the world's fastest-growing stablecoin network with unmatched economic upside. Powered by Global Dollar (USDG), a US dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Paxos Digital Singapore and Paxos Issuance Europe, Global Dollar Network offers a transparent and equitable economic model that rewards partners for their contributions. Global Dollar Network partners include industry leaders such as Anchorage Digital, Bullish, Kraken, Nuvei, OKX, Paxos, Robinhood, Worldpay and more.

About USDG in the EU

Paxos issues USDG in the EU through Paxos Issuance Europe OY ("PIE").

USDG is fully redeemable from Paxos on a one-to-one basis for U.S. dollars. All USDG token holders in the EU have a right of redemption against PIE at any time and at par value for USDG.

Further information is available at paxos.com/eu, and the EU USDG White Paper is available at www.paxos.com/terms-and-conditions/usdg-eu-whitepaper.

Contact information:

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: +358 4549 00 361

SOURCE Mesh