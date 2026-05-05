Mesh and Kalshi Announce Partnership to Power Secure, Seamless Crypto Deposits and Payouts

Mesh now enables Kalshi users to fund accounts via over 300 wallets and exchanges, bridging

the gap between regulated finance and digital assets

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesh, the leading crypto payments network, today announced a strategic partnership with Kalshi, the first federally regulated prediction market, to streamline crypto deposits and payouts for Kalshi's rapidly growing global user base. Following Kalshi's expansion into more than 140 countries, Mesh now enables seamless crypto connectivity for an international community of traders.

By integrating with Mesh, Kalshi will allow users to deposit cryptocurrencies from their existing crypto exchange accounts and wallets, such as Coinbase, Binance, MetaMask, and Phantom, to their Kalshi account with just a few taps. The integration features smart asset routing to automatically select the correct network for deposits, a critical step that helps prevent the permanent loss of funds. Additionally, the partnership leverages programmatic, real-time address validation for payouts – ensuring transactions are seamless, secure, and reliable for users worldwide.

This partnership comes as prediction markets achieve breakout mainstream adoption, evolving into essential economic engines on a global scale. Recent reports reveal the sector saw 4.3x growth in trading volume over the past year, with leading platforms reaching new heights in liquidity and user engagement. The industry's newfound legitimacy is underscored by record activity in late 2025, when Kalshi processed a historic $5.8 billion in monthly volume. As these platforms are increasingly embedded into major exchanges and financial data terminals as sources of real-time probability data, crypto-native infrastructure has emerged as the critical rail required to support this massive influx of capital.

"The future of the economy will be tokenized – everything from real estate to equity to deposits – but that future is going to be heavily fragmented across a maze of different wallets, exchanges, and assets," said Bam Azizi, Co-founder and CEO of Mesh. "Building a bridge through that complexity requires deep compliance and a unified infrastructure. By connecting Kalshi's regulated market directly to the world's crypto liquidity, we're stripping away the legacy friction that has held back digital finance. Through Mesh, Kalshi users can now move funds and settle outcomes in seconds, showing that the future of finance is about connectivity, not complexity."

Historically, the fragmentation of the digital asset landscape has created friction that slows innovation and deters mainstream adoption. Mesh is leading the shift away from legacy analog rails by building the only unified global payments network for today's borderless, tokenized economy. By serving as the neutral interoperability layer, Mesh unifies a fragmented market of wallets, exchanges, and assets into a single, cohesive system. Its secure, closed-loop infrastructure eliminates manual errors and supercharges emerging use cases, like prediction markets, to scale globally with the reliability and reach of traditional financial networks.

"Crypto-native traders are the most active participants in any market they touch. Higher volume, stronger engagement, deeper liquidity. The barrier has never been interest, it's been infrastructure. Mesh fixes that. That's how Kalshi becomes the global platform for every serious trader in the world," said John Wang, Head of Crypto at Kalshi.

This partnership follows Mesh's $75 million Series C funding round and its $1 billion valuation. This capital accelerates Mesh's expansion into regions such as Latin America, Asia, and Europe, fueling product development and strengthening a global network that already reaches more than 900 million users worldwide. The news also coincides with major milestones for Kalshi, including its recent $11 billion valuation and meteoric rise to $100 billion in annual trading volume. Additionally, Mesh recently announced the launch of Mesh Wallet, which empowers AI agents to complete real-world transactions using stablecoins, support for Ripple USD, and new partnerships with Paxos, RedotPay, and Rain.

About Mesh

Founded in 2020, Mesh is building the first global crypto payments network, connecting hundreds of exchanges, wallets, and financial services platforms to enable seamless digital asset payments and conversions. By unifying these platforms into a single network, Mesh is pioneering an open, connected, and secure ecosystem for digital finance. For more information, visit https://www.meshpay.com/.

About Kalshi

Founded in 2018, Kalshi is the first and largest CFTC regulated financial exchange offering prediction markets, which are financial markets on the outcome of real world events such as elections, inflation rates, sports, and more. Kalshi is the industry leader and pioneer of prediction markets, widely credited with legalizing prediction markets and building a safe, legal, regulated platform for millions of traders in America. To learn more about Kalshi, visit www.kalshi.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Mesh