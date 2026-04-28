Mesh Expands USDC Settlement to Advance Global Digital Asset Payments

Collaboration with Circle formalizes USDC settlement across the Mesh ecosystem, streamlining how enterprises, merchants, and Payment Service Providers move value globally

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesh, a leading crypto payments network, today announced a collaboration with Circle Internet Group, one of the world's leading financial technology companies and the issuer of USDC1 through its regulated entities, on the expansion of USDC settlement across the Mesh ecosystem. This expansion streamlines how enterprises, merchants, and Payment Service Providers (PSPs) move value globally.

As digital assets mature, enterprises increasingly operate across multiple networks, exchanges, wallets, and payment providers. This has led to fragmented liquidity, duplicated compliance and monitoring systems, and complex cross-chain settlement processes that often require significant engineering resources.

By expanding USDC settlement on its network, Mesh is helping address these challenges—providing a more unified, efficient approach to moving value across chains and jurisdictions. The expansion strengthens Mesh's mission by serving as a trusted, dollar-backed settlement layer that is interoperable and globally accessible.

"Circle has built the stablecoin infrastructure that global enterprises trust. Expanding USDC settlement across the Mesh network gives enterprises and merchants a more seamless path to transact near-instantly across chains, and without the operational complexity that has historically slowed crypto payment adoption," said Bam Azizi, Co-founder and CEO of Mesh.

"As enterprises scale across digital asset ecosystems, the ability to move value seamlessly across networks becomes a core requirement," said Spencer Spinelli, Vice President at Circle. "Expanding USDC settlement across the Mesh network helps reduce operational complexity and provides a more consistent, trusted foundation for global payments. This is an important step toward making digital dollars more usable in real-world business applications."

What the Collaboration Delivers

Expanded USDC Settlement: Deepens USDC availability across the Mesh network, enabling near-instant, cross-chain settlement for enterprises and merchants.

Deepens USDC availability across the Mesh network, enabling near-instant, cross-chain settlement for enterprises and merchants. Streamlined Cross-Border Value Movement: Combines Circle's globally available stablecoin infrastructure with Mesh's payment orchestration layer, reducing the complexity enterprises face when moving value across networks at scale.

Combines Circle's globally available infrastructure with Mesh's payment orchestration layer, reducing the complexity enterprises face when moving value across networks at scale. Accelerated Enterprise Adoption: Provides enterprises and merchants with a streamlined path to onboard, settle in USDC, and access offramp options — reducing the operational complexity that has historically slowed crypto payment adoption at scale.

This expansion is the latest milestone in Mesh's mission to standardize global crypto payments. Following the company's recent $1 billion valuation and $75 million Series C funding round, Mesh has focused on scaling its infrastructure into regions such as Latin America, Asia, and Europe, fueling product development and strengthening a global network that already reaches more than 900 million users worldwide. The company continues to build infrastructure for AI-driven commerce, stablecoin payments, and institutional settlement.

About Mesh

Founded in 2020, Mesh is building the first global crypto payments network, connecting hundreds of exchanges, wallets, and financial services platforms to enable seamless digital asset payments and conversions. By unifying these platforms into a single network, Mesh is pioneering an open, connected, and secure ecosystem for digital finance. For more information, visit https://www.meshpay.com/.

About Circle

Circle is one of the world's leading internet financial platform companies, building the foundation of a more open, global economy through digital assets, payment applications, and programmable blockchain infrastructure. Circle's platform includes the world's largest stablecoin network anchored by USDC, Circle Payments Network for global money movement, and Arc, an enterprise-grade blockchain designed to become the Economic OS for the internet. Enterprises, financial institutions, and developers use Circle to power trusted, internet-scale financial innovation. Learn more at circle.com.

Contact: [email protected]

1 USDC is issued by regulated affiliates of Circle. See Circle's list of regulatory authorizations at circle.com/legal/licenses.

SOURCE Mesh