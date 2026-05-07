Mesh and Stellar Announce Integration to Advance Stablecoin Payment Settlement

Expanded collaboration strengthens the role of Stellar across the Mesh ecosystem and sets the foundation for deeper joint innovation in global payments

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesh, the leading crypto payments network, today announced its integration with the Stellar network, establishing Stellar as a core settlement layer across the Mesh ecosystem and laying the groundwork for deeper collaboration to advance stablecoin-powered payments at global scale.

Global payment flows have always demanded more than speed. Enterprises need settlement infrastructure that financial institutions actually trust — with the fiat connectivity, compliance track record, and cross-border reach that high-value payment flows require at scale. Most blockchain infrastructure wasn't built to those standards, leaving a gap between what crypto rails can technically do and what enterprises are willing to deploy in production.

The Stellar network was built for exactly this. Running with 99.99% uptime since 2014 and processing billions of operations across millions of accounts, Stellar brings near-instant finality, sub-cent fees, and native connectivity across 30+ fiat currencies with the institutional track record that serious cross-border payment flows rely on.

Through this integration, Mesh and Stellar will deepen alignment across their respective ecosystems, enabling enterprises to access trusted settlement infrastructure while unlocking new opportunities for joint innovation.

"Stellar has been running the financial rails that institutions trust for over a decade, with the uptime, fiat connectivity, and cross-border reach that serious payment flows demand," said Bam Azizi, Co-founder and CEO of Mesh. "By formalizing this integration, we're not only giving enterprises on the Mesh network a direct path to the Stellar network—we're creating a framework for deeper collaboration as demand for stablecoin payments continues to grow."

"Stablecoins are quickly becoming the default rails for global commerce, and Mesh is one of the few networks with the enterprise reach and orchestration capabilities to bring that future to scale," said Raja Chakravorti, Chief Business Officer at the Stellar Development Foundation. "We're proud to serve as core settlement infrastructure for the Mesh ecosystem and excited about what we'll build together as demand for real-time, cross-border value movement accelerates."

What the Integration Delivers

Stronger Ecosystem Alignment: Formalizes Stellar's role as a key settlement layer within the Mesh ecosystem, creating a more unified foundation for enterprises building with digital assets.

Formalizes Stellar's role as a key settlement layer within the Mesh ecosystem, creating a more unified foundation for enterprises building with digital assets. Expanded Collaboration: Establishes a framework for ongoing joint development across stablecoin payments, infrastructure, and global settlement use cases.

Establishes a framework for ongoing joint development across payments, infrastructure, and global settlement use cases. Scalable Settlement Infrastructure: Combines Stellar's production-proven financial rails - including settlement across 30+ fiat currencies - with Mesh's payment orchestration layer, enabling more seamless movement of value across networks and jurisdictions.

This integration is the latest milestone in Mesh's mission to standardize global crypto payments. Following the company's $1 billion valuation and $75 million Series C funding round, Mesh has focused on scaling its infrastructure into regions such as Latin America, Asia, and Europe, fueling product development and strengthening a global network that already reaches more than 900 million users worldwide. The company continues to build infrastructure for AI-driven commerce, stablecoin payments, and institutional settlement.

About Mesh

Founded in 2020, Mesh is building the first global crypto payments network, connecting hundreds of exchanges, wallets, and financial services platforms to enable seamless digital asset payments and conversions. By unifying these platforms into a single network, Mesh is pioneering an open, connected, and secure ecosystem for digital finance. For more information, visit meshpay.com.

About the Stellar Network

The Stellar network is a decentralized, fast, scalable, and uniquely sustainable blockchain built for financial products and services. It offers builders smart contracts functionality and a protocol optimized for payments, with a design intended to keep fees low and to provide transaction speeds that can scale with increased adoption. Financial institutions and innovators worldwide issue assets and settle payments on the Stellar network, which has processed billions of operations with millions of accounts since the network was first launched.

SOURCE Mesh