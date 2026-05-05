Mesh Introduces Invisible T&E - Zero-Touch Expenses and Frictionless Booking Across Every Platform

Mesh Payments launches the Mesh Orchestration Layer - the AI engine that connects every booking platform and payment network into one intelligence layer

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesh Payments today announces the launch of the Mesh Orchestration Layer, a new AI-powered intelligence engine that makes corporate travel and expense invisible - not by replacing the tools companies already use, but by connecting all of them into a single layer that automatically understands the context behind every transaction.

The Orchestration Layer is pre-integrated with leading booking platforms including Navan, Spotnana, CTM Lightning, and Altour Connect, and sees transactions across every major payment network - Visa, Mastercard, Amex, and stablecoin - alongside Mesh's own corporate cards. It reads calendar invites, emailed invoices, and itineraries. It connects to HR records and spending history. When a transaction happens anywhere, on any card, through any channel, the system already knows the who, what, why, and where. Because everything is visible, leakage is minimized - finance and travel managers see the full picture, not just what flows through a single platform.

"The industry has been telling companies they need to consolidate everything into one platform to get control," said Oded Zehavi, CEO and co-founder of Mesh Payments. "We're doing the opposite. We're using AI to remove the need for the product category altogether. You don't need a better T&E tool - you need an intelligence layer that sits across everything you already use and makes the process disappear. And for global companies, this is especially critical. Every region operates differently - different booking platforms, different payment methods, different compliance requirements. The Orchestration Layer doesn't require that. It connects to whatever each region already uses and applies intelligence across all of them. Employees book wherever they get the best price and experience. Finance gets full control. Nobody manages anything in between."

What This Looks Like in Practice

An employee has a client dinner in Chicago on Tuesday. The Orchestration Layer saw the calendar invite days ago. It sees the restaurant charge come through on their corporate Amex and the Uber charge on their Mesh card. It matches them automatically, applies the right policy, codes them to the right project and client, handles the tax treatment, and reconciles - without anyone doing anything. No receipt to chase. No expense report to file. No month-end scramble.

Now consider a different scenario. An employee books a flight through his TMC's online booking tool like Spotnana on a corporate Visa and then books a hotel directly on the Marriott app with his own credit card. These are two separate transactions, on two different cards, through two different channels. In a traditional system, they're invisible to each other - and to finance. The Orchestration Layer brings them together. It pulls the flight booking from Spotnana, the hotel confirmation from the employee's email, the meeting context from their calendar, and the payment data from both cards. It curates all of this into a single, complete travel event - fully categorized, policy-checked, and coded - including the reimbursement request for the personal card. What was fragmented data becomes a visible, auditable object. That's the next level of visibility: not just seeing individual transactions, but understanding the full picture behind them.

This is what makes invisible T&E possible - not a walled garden where everything must be owned by one platform, but an intelligence layer that connects to everything and processes it all automatically.

Flexibility but Control

Mesh's Orchestration Layer gives companies a new way to guide employees toward the right tools and the right choices - not by restricting options, but by making the preferred path the easiest one. When AI sits across every booking platform and every payment rail, it can surface the best option in context, enforce policy at the moment of transaction, and channel employees toward preferred platforms and suppliers - all while giving them the freedom to make the final call. Employees feel empowered. Finance gets real-time visibility across every entity, currency, and channel. The result is a platform that people actually want to use - and that delivers the control finance needs precisely because of that adoption, not in spite of it.

About Mesh Payments

Mesh Payments is the AI-driven T&E platform for global organizations. By unifying corporate cards, expense management, and travel into one intelligent platform, Mesh gives finance teams real-time control and visibility over every dollar across the entire organization. Today, more than 1,500 companies rely on Mesh to power global spend, automate manual accounting tasks, and optimize finance workflows across 40+ countries.

SOURCE Mesh Payments