Mesh Joins Canton to Connect Digital Assets with Traditional Capital Markets

Mesh becomes a Super Validator on Canton, strengthening infrastructure for compliant, tokenized capital markets

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesh, the leading crypto payments network, today announced a strategic partnership with Canton Network––a public, permissionless blockchain that enables banks and institutions to move assets and payments securely, while keeping sensitive data private. Through this partnership, Mesh has joined Canton as a Super Validator, a trusted operator responsible for supporting network security and stability.

Canton is where financial institutions can connect tokenized assets, collateral, and payments with privacy and control, powering 24/7 markets, instant settlement, and real-time interoperability at global scale. Already trusted by some of the world's largest market participants, Canton processes trillions of dollars in transactions, positioning it as the primary network where TradFi and DeFi infrastructure converge.

Canton's Super Validators play a vital role in maintaining overall network stability and governance, helping to advance the network. The designation reflects Canton's trust in Mesh's infrastructure, reliability, and long-term commitment to the network.

"Tokenization is reshaping global finance, but disconnected systems and regulatory complexity have slowed adoption," said Bam Azizi, Co-founder and CEO of Mesh. "Canton brings together privacy, interoperability, and institutional-grade controls. By joining this ecosystem, Mesh is helping build the secure, compliant infrastructure that connects TradFi and crypto into a single, cohesive market."

"Mesh is at the forefront of building efficient, regulatory-compliant payment infrastructure for on-chain finance, and their role as a Super Validator will strengthen the network as it scales,'' said Melvis Langyintuo, Executive Director & Head of the Canton Foundation. ''With Mesh, we will continue to advance our mission to bridge TradFi and DeFi to create an 'AllFi' reality.''

This partnership reflects accelerating institutional adoption of tokenized finance. Over $8T in tokenized assets are processed on Canton per month across bonds, repos, money market funds, loans, and insurance products. As markets move towards an always-on, scalable capital markets infrastructure, privacy-enabled public networks are emerging as the foundation for scalable capital formation.

The announcement comes on the heels of Mesh's $75 million Series C funding round and $1B valuation, accelerating the company's global expansion and product development. The company continues to build infrastructure for AI-driven commerce, stablecoin payments, and institutional settlement across more than 900M reachable users worldwide.

About Mesh

Founded in 2020, Mesh is building the first global crypto payments network, connecting hundreds of exchanges, wallets, and financial services platforms to enable seamless digital asset payments and conversions. By unifying these platforms into a single network, Mesh is pioneering an open, connected, and secure ecosystem for digital finance.

Learn more at https://www.meshpay.com

About the Canton Network

The Canton Network is the only public, permissionless blockchain purpose-built for institutional finance–uniquely combining privacy, compliance, and scalability. Governed by the Canton Foundation with participation from leading global financial institutions, Canton enables real-time, secure synchronization and settlement across multiple asset classes on a shared, interoperable infrastructure. The open-sourced network is powered by its native token, Canton Coin, and supports decentralized governance and collaborative application development. It's the proven link between the promise of blockchain and the power of global finance, making finance flow the way it should. Learn more at: canton.network.

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SOURCE Mesh