Mesh Launches Policy Advisory Board to Shape the Future of Digital Finance

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesh, the modern connectivity layer for crypto that makes payments and deposits seamless, today announced the formation of the Mesh Policy Advisory Board, a group of esteemed industry experts who will work together to advocate for effective, innovative and responsible regulations for the industry at large.

The Policy Advisory Board will bring together some of the top minds in crypto, reflecting a diverse set of perspectives on the key policy, regulation, and compliance issues facing the crypto space. Mesh will convene the Policy Advisory Board on a quarterly basis, and the Board will issue dual-sided guidance for both regulators and companies on key regulatory issues.

"The crypto industry is hungry for clear, consistent regulation. As a modern financial operating system that collaborates with exchanges, wallets and payment platforms across the industry, Mesh is well positioned to convene experts from across crypto and help move the industry forward on these critical issues," said Adam Israel, co-founder and COO of Mesh. "I'm thrilled to bring together such an incredible group of industry experts and look forward to the impact they will have on the policy and regulatory landscape."

The founding members of the Mesh Policy Advisory Board include:

Loni Mahanta, COO and GC at aiEDU.org, nonresident Web3 Fellow at The Brookings Institution. A visionary policy and public affairs executive, Loni formerly served as the VP, Policy & Government Affairs at OpenSea.

Paolo Pelizzoli, Head of Platform Engineering at The Clearing House. An expert in global payments and tech solutions, Paolo specializes in enterprise architecture, big data, and secure money movement.

Ron Quaranta, Chairman and CEO of the Wall Street Blockchain Alliance. A seasoned financial services and technology executive, Ron is a recognized thought leader who has contributed to seminal works on blockchain in financial markets.

Elise Soucie, Executive Director of Global Digital Finance. Elise is a regulatory expert specializing in distributed ledger technology and digital assets who previously worked for the Association for Financial Markets in Europe and the Financial Conduct Authority.

The Board plans to first focus on the Travel Rule, which is intended to prevent money laundering by requiring virtual asset service providers (VASPs) to exchange with each other the information they collect about the originators and beneficiaries of certain transactions. The Policy Advisory Board will provide recommendations for how crypto exchanges and service providers can best leverage technology to ensure compliance.

Founded in 2020, Mesh aims to build an open, connected, and secure financial ecosystem. As a modern financial operating system, Mesh enables digital asset transfers, crypto payments, account aggregation, and trading within a unified platform. With over 300 integrations, Mesh is pioneering the creation of an embedded financial ecosystem that benefits both businesses and users. For more information, visit https://www.meshconnect.com/.

