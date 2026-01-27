Mesh Secures $75M Series C, Reaches $1B Valuation to Build the Universal Crypto Payments Network

Unicorn status validates momentum as the only unified global payments network for today's borderless, tokenized economy

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesh, the leading crypto payments network, today announced it closed a $75 million Series C funding round, bringing its total amount raised to over $200 million and valuing the company at $1B. Dragonfly Capital led the round, with participation from Paradigm, Moderne Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, SBI Investment, and Liberty City Ventures.

Crypto is making the payment rails built for an analog world obsolete, and Mesh is leading this movement by connecting a fragmented global crypto market and bypassing the slow settlements and excessive fees long established by traditional finance. As the industry moves from experimentation to real-world adoption, capital is increasingly flowing toward infrastructure rather than speculation, with Mesh standing out as the only unified payment network for a borderless, tokenized economy.

The round also accelerates Mesh's expansion into regions like Latin America, Asia and Europe, fueling product development and strengthening a global network that already reaches more than 900 million users worldwide. Previously, the company announced its expansion into India, citing the country's young, tech-savvy population and $125B+ in annual remittances as reasons for the move. Mesh also previously announced support for Ripple USD and forged new partnerships with Paxos and Rain.

"Crypto is crowded by design, with new tokens and new protocols emerging every day," said Bam Azizi, Co-founder and CEO of Mesh. "That fragmentation creates real friction in the customer payment experience. We are focused on building the necessary infrastructure now to connect wallets, chains, and assets, allowing them to function as a unified network. This funding validates that the winners of the next decade won't be those who issue the most tokens, but those who build the network of networks that makes traditional card rails obsolete."

"Payments are entering a new era where value moves as software. Mesh is building the interoperability layer that makes crypto practical at scale: consumers can spend any asset, merchants can settle instantly in the stablecoin or fiat they want, and the complexity stays under the hood. That 'any-to-any' experience is exactly what mainstream adoption demands, and we're excited to lead this round as Mesh becomes the universal network for global, compliant crypto payments," said Rob Hadick, General Partner at Dragonfly.

Solving the "Stablecoin Paradox" Through Universal Interoperability

While the rapid growth of new stablecoins and blockchains signals a healthy industry, it's also reintroducing fragmentation that crypto was designed to solve. In 2025, stablecoins reached a historic $300B market cap and processed over $27T in annual transaction volume.

This rapid growth has created isolated pockets of liquidity, however, forcing users to navigate a maze of disparate platforms and complex network choices. Mesh serves as the neutral layer that unifies this fragmented landscape, ensuring the future of payments is built on infrastructure that makes all assets universally spendable.

As the only network that works with all crypto, Mesh remains asset-agnostic, providing the infrastructure that allows the entire industry to function as a single system. Through its proprietary SmartFunding technology, Mesh enables a true "any-to-any" advantage: consumers pay with any asset they hold – from Bitcoin to Solana – while merchants receive instant settlement in their preferred stablecoin (e.g., USDC or PYUSD) or local currency (e.g., dollars or euros).

A portion of Mesh's $75M Series C round was settled using stablecoins to demonstrate that this infrastructure is ready for high-stakes, real-world use. This milestone serves as definitive proof that global institutions are now comfortably relying on blockchain-native settlement when enterprise-grade execution, auditability, and controls are firmly in place.

For more information about Mesh, visit https://meshpay.com/.

About Mesh

Founded in 2020, Mesh is building the first global crypto payments network, connecting hundreds of exchanges, wallets, and financial services platforms to enable seamless digital asset payments and conversions. By unifying these platforms into a single network, Mesh is pioneering an open, connected, and secure ecosystem for digital finance. For more information, visit https://www.meshpay.com/.

About Dragonfly Capital

Dragonfly is a $4B crypto-focused global investment firm. Since 2017, Dragonfly has been at the forefront of blockchain and crypto innovation with a long-term oriented, technical, and research-driven approach, having been early backers of some of the most influential protocols and companies in the industry.

