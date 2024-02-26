Mesirow Advises Barr GeoSpatial Solutions on its Sale to PNC Riverarch Capital

"Mesirow has been a great partner throughout the years" - Edward Feuerstein Post this

Barr GeoSpatial Solutions is a leading provider of geospatial services using aerial LiDAR, remote sensing, surveillance, methane leak detection and AI technology to map and monitor critical infrastructure and natural resources across North America. The Company has over 80 years of experience and captures over 200k+ sq. miles of LiDAR data to craft mission-critical deliverables tailored to a diverse clientele. Barr GeoSpatial provides accurate, real-time information that is critical to the identification and vigilant monitoring of geohazards, erosion, flood zones, vegetation and other environmental shifts, providing access to critical data that protects client assets, critical infrastructure and natural resources. Barr GeoSpatial not only demonstrates proficiency in delivering geospatial services but also upholds a strong dedication to principles guided by ESG. The Company has positioned itself as a reliable partner of geospatial solutions, unwaveringly committed to providing valuable insights that guarantee the safety, security and sustainability of assets and infrastructure. Barr GeoSpatial is devoted to preserving the planet and the welfare of its residents.

Edward Feuerstein, Managing Partner of 24/6 Capital Partners and CEO of Barr GeoSpatial, said, "Barr GeoSpatial Solutions is a leader in remote sensing and surveillance technologies and has built a strong reputation for innovation in gathering critical data for our clients. This represents a significant moment in the Company's history. Mesirow has been a great partner throughout the years providing strategic advice on acquisitions, negotiations with buyers and securing financing that enabled our growth."

"We were pleased to represent 24/6 Capital Partners and Barr GeoSpatial Solutions throughout this transaction," said Rocky Pontikes, Managing Director of Mesirow Investment Banking. "Barr GeoSpatial is at the forefront of LiDAR, remote sensing and surveillance technologies that provide critical data and asset protection for its clients. We look forward to following the Company's continued innovation and growth with the PNC Riverarch Capital team."

The sale of Barr GeoSpatial Solutions to PNC Riverarch Capital represents another successful assignment completed by Mesirow Investment Banking and highlights the firm's expertise within the business services and industry technology sectors. Committed to leveraging extensive sector-specific expertise across industry groups and nurturing deep, long-standing relationships, Mesirow has a proven track record of completing highly tailored and successful transactions on behalf of clients.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com, follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark, our quarterly newsletter.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and one of the Top 100 RIA firms by Barron's.

About Barr GeoSpatial Solutions

Barr GeoSpatial Solutions is a leading provider of geospatial services using aerial LiDAR, remote sensing, surveillance, methane leak detection, and AI technology to map and monitor critical infrastructure and natural resources across North America. The Company operates a fleet of over 25 sensors and 50 aircraft to help deliver valuable information to clients across a wide range of end markets. Barr GeoSpatial Solutions maintains U.S. headquarters in Conroe and Mesquite, Texas, with an additional 25 locations across the U.S. and a Canadian office in Calgary, Alberta. For more information, please visit www.barrgeospatial.com.

