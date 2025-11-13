Rick Weil and Melanie Yermack serve as transaction leads.

Mesirow acted as the exclusive financial advisor on this transaction, highlighting the firm's continued success in advising sellers in the packaging sector.

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow advises Color Craft Graphic Arts ("Color Craft" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of First Capital Partners ("First Capital") on its sale to PaperWorks Industries Inc. ("PaperWorks").

Founded in 1929 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, Color Craft Graphic Arts is a full-service producer of folding cartons for food, beverage and household goods markets.

Mesirow Advises Color Craft Graphic Arts on its Sale to PaperWorks Industries Inc. | L to R: Melanie Yermack, Managing Director and Co-Head of Packaging at Mesirow Investment Banking and Rick Weil, Managing Director and Co-Head of Packaging at Mesirow Investment Banking

Gregg Weber, President & CEO of Color Craft, who will join the PaperWorks team commented, "We are thrilled to join an organization that emulates our values and has an outstanding reputation in the industry. This is a great opportunity for the Manitowoc team to thrive within a larger folding carton network and leverage mill integration to deliver even greater value and service to our customers." He added, "Mesirow's relationships and credibility in the sector, combined with expert guidance from start to finish, were pivotal in identifying PaperWorks as an ideal partner to support our continued growth, our customers and our employees."

Rick Weil and Melanie Yermack, Managing Directors and Co-Heads of Packaging at Mesirow Investment Banking, said, "We are honored to have advised Color Craft on a transaction that aligns with its culture and strategic vision."

The sale of Color Craft Graphic Arts represents another successful folding carton transaction completed by Mesirow Investment Banking. Mesirow is one of the most active advisors in the packaging industry, completing more than 220 packaging transactions over the past 25 years. By leveraging extensive sector-specific expertise across industry groups and nurturing deep, longstanding relationships, Mesirow has built a proven track record of highly tailored and successful transactions on behalf of its clients.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Private Capital & Currency, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture.

Mesirow has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business multiple times and is one of Barron's Top 100 RIA firms. To learn more, visit mesirow.com, follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark, our quarterly newsletter.

About Color Craft Graphic Arts

Color Craft Graphic Arts (CCGA) is a full-service folding carton manufacturer founded in 1929 and headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. For more information, visit www.ccga.com.

About PaperWorks

PaperWorks is a leading, integrated North American producer of 100% recycled paperboard and specialized folding cartons. PaperWorks supplies independent packaging converters with coated recycled paperboard (CRB) and provides sustainable, fiber-based packaging solutions to consumer products companies, emphasizing innovation and market differentiation for reputable brands. The Company serves a diverse set of end markets, including food, beverage, personal care, and home care. For more information, please visit: www.onepaperworks.com.

Media

[email protected]

Michael Herley | 203.308.1409

