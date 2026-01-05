Lynch and Vaynberg each join Mesirow with decades of experience delivering strategic advice and executing transformative M&A transactions across their respective sectors.

Strategic hires reflect Mesirow's ongoing commitment to building a best-in-class, sector-focused middle market investment banking platform.

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced the appointment of William "Bill" Lynch and Garry Vaynberg as Managing Directors in its Investment Banking group. These additions underscore Mesirow's ongoing commitment to strengthening its sector coverage strategy with senior talent while delivering thoughtful advice across its ten industry verticals.

Mesirow Investment Banking Expands Sector Expertise with the Additions of William Lynch and Garry Vaynberg | L to R: William "Bill" Lynch and Garry Vaynberg

Bill Lynch will partner with Nathan Moeri in Mesirow's Industrial Technology practice, further expanding the firm's experience and relationships in the safety and security sector. Garry Vaynberg will focus on distribution and supply chain, bringing decades of expertise in client management, deal execution, and new business development within the sector.

"The addition of Bill and Garry reflects Mesirow's focus on growth and our dedication to bringing in senior talent whom have broad deal experience, sector level expertise, strong relationships, and fit well within our culture," said Rocky Pontikes, Co-Head of Mesirow Investment Banking. "These strategic hires also expand our industry breadth and qualifications across our Industrial Technology and Distribution & Supply Chain sectors, both of which remain active and a core focus for growth going into 2026."

Bill Lynch brings more than 20 years of investment banking experience, with a strong track record in security, maritime technology, and recurring revenue service businesses. He joins Mesirow from Imperial Capital and previously served as Vice President at ProFinance Associates, leading M&A and financing transactions across high-margin, service-oriented sectors. Earlier in his career, Bill held leadership roles in industrial manufacturing at USG Corporation.

Garry Vaynberg joins Mesirow after more than 20 years at Piper Sandler, where he led the firm's distribution practice. He has advised on over 100 transactions, including sell-side assignments, buyer advisory, fairness opinions, restructuring advisory, and public and private offerings of equity and debt. Garry began his career at A.G. Edwards & Sons and also worked at ShoreView Industries, a middle-market private equity firm.

"We're proud to welcome Bill and Garry to Mesirow. Their proven track records will significantly enhance our ability to deliver innovative, high-impact solutions for clients in dynamic sectors with meaningful M&A activity," added Adam Oakley, Co-Head of Mesirow Investment Banking.

Mesirow Investment Banking provides M&A advisory, corporate finance and capital markets services to entrepreneurs, private equity firms, family offices and large corporations. Our sector-focused approach spans ten industry verticals and is based on longstanding relationships with key industry participants and relevant investors and funding sources. Our senior bankers lead every transaction, using their experience, judgment and unbiased advice to deliver successful outcomes for our clients.

For more, visit mesirow.com/investment banking.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Private Capital & Currency, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture.

Mesirow has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business multiple times and is one of Barron's Top 100 RIA firms. To learn more, visit mesirow.com, follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark, our quarterly newsletter.

