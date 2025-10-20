Based in Greenville, South Carolina, Eastern Business Forms, LLC is a recognized leader in the manufacture and distribution of high-quality, natural fiber-based medical devices for the efficient collection and preservation of biological samples

Mesirow acted as the exclusive financial advisor on this transaction

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Eastern Business Forms, LLC ("EBF" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of Gen Cap America ("GCA") on its sale to Ahlstrom Oyj ("Ahlstrom"). EBF is now part of Ahlstrom's Filtration and Life Sciences business and key to Ahlstrom's lab and life sciences growth strategy.

Mesirow Advises Eastern Business Forms, LLC, a Portfolio Company of Gen Cap America, on its sale to Ahlstrom | Chris Yike, Director at Mesirow Investment Banking

Barney Byrd, President & CEO of Gen Cap America, said, "We are excited to complete this transaction with Ahlstrom and to have the opportunity to work with Mesirow. Mesirow's team prepared and guided our management team, provided great counsel throughout the process and delivered a successful outcome. We would welcome the opportunity to work with them again."

Brad Nelson, President and CEO of EBF commented, "Mesirow's relationships and invaluable support during this transaction proved essential. Their extensive network, thoughtful execution, and trusted guidance led to an exceptional outcome for EBF."

Chris Yike , Director at Mesirow Investment Banking, said, "We were honored to represent EBF and GCA in this process and are confident that Ahlstrom's partnership will further accelerate the growth and scale of EBF's operations."

The sale of EBF marks another successful transaction completed by Mesirow Investment Banking. In recent years, the firm has completed more than 350 transactions across its verticals. With deep industry expertise, long-standing client relationships, and a commitment to delivering tailored solutions, Mesirow continues to build a proven track record of highly successful transactions.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Private Capital & Currency, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture.

Mesirow has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business multiple times and is one of Barron's Top 100 RIA firms. To learn more, visit mesirow.com, follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark, our quarterly newsletter.

About Eastern Business Forms

Founded in 1964, and based in Greenville, South Carolina, EBF is a specialty manufacturer of high-quality natural fiber-based medical devices used to collect and preserve biological samples. With decades of experience, EBF is the leading provider of newborn screening devices, including 903 diagnostic cards and procedure packs. For more information, visit www.ebf-inc.com.

About Ahlstrom

Ahlstrom is a global leader in combining fibers into sustainable specialty materials. Ahlstrom's purpose is to Purify and Protect, with Every Fiber, for a Sustainable World. Ahlstrom aims to be the Preferred Sustainable Specialty Materials Company for all our stakeholders. Ahlstrom's Filtration and Life Sciences, Food and Consumer Packaging, and Protective Materials segments, along with the Performance Materials Cluster, address global trends with safe and sustainable solutions. Ahlstrom's net sales in 2024 amounted to EUR 3.0 billion and they employ some 7,000 people. Read more at www.ahlstrom.com.

Media

[email protected]

Michael Herley | 203.308.1409

Nothing contained herein constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy an interest in any Mesirow investment vehicle(s). Mesirow Financial, Inc. is not affiliated with Eastern Business Forms, Ahlstrom or their affiliates. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Mesirow refers to Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. and its divisions, subsidiaries and affiliates. The Mesirow name and logo are registered service marks of Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. © 2025. All rights reserved. Securities offered through Mesirow Financial, Inc. member FINRA, SIPC.

2022 Crain's Best Places to Work (Received August 2022 reflective of previous 12 months – Licensing fees paid post award for use of the ranking). Best Companies Group (BCG), an independent workplace excellence research firm, conducted a two-part survey. Part one, consisted of an employer questionnaire, used to collect information about benefits, policies, practices, and other general information. Part two was a confidential 77-question employee survey used to evaluate local employee's workplace experience and culture. Rankings and/or recognition by unaffiliated rating services and/or publications are not indicative of a firm's future performance nor do they evaluate the quality of services provided to clients or guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if Mesirow is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services, nor should they be construed as a current or past endorsement of Mesirow by any of its clients.

2023 Barron's Top RIAs (Received September 2023 for the year 2022 – Licensing fees paid post award for use of the ranking). In order to be considered for the Barron's 2023 Top RIA Firms list, applicants were required to complete a 145-question survey, with the firm's ADV informing the majority of responses. Firms were also required to meet a number of other specified requirements to be eligible for inclusion. Firms were ranked based on various qualitative and quantitative factors, including assets managed, the size and experience of teams, regulatory records of the advisors and firms, technology spending, staff diversity, organic and M&A growth, client segmentation as well as succession planning.

SOURCE Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc.