Mesirow Advises ID Label Inc. on its Sale to River Associates

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow is proud to announce that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to ID Label Inc. ("ID Label" or the "Company") on its sale to River Associates Investments ("River Associates").

Founded in 1994 and based in Lake Villa, IL, ID Label is an industry-leading manufacturer of variable information barcode labels and warehouse signage for 3PLs and multi-site manufacturers. The Company provides design engineering, production, signage and nationwide installation services for warehousing, supply chain, manufacturing, electronics, calibration, medical, laboratory, lumber and library end markets. ID Label's solutions are used by thousands of global organizations to keep businesses moving with efficiency, speed and accuracy.

"Mesirow showed exemplary guidance and a deep understanding of the labels, packaging and business services space, and they utilized their relationships in the industry to identify the ideal partner for our business," said Neil Johnston, Founder of ID Label.

Melanie Yermack, Managing Director and Co-Head of Packaging, commented, "We continue to see strong interest in the label sector. ID Label is an exceptional label platform. We believe River Associates is an ideal strategic partner, committed to furthering the Company's long-term growth objectives." Jeff Golman, Managing Director, added, "We appreciated the opportunity to represent ID Label during this process and to continue our ongoing relationship with River Associates. With over 30 years of history, we believe the Company is a strong addition to River Associates."

The sale of ID Label represents another successful label transaction completed by Mesirow Investment Banking. Mesirow is one of the most active advisors in the packaging industry, having completed more than 220 transactions in the last 25 years. By leveraging extensive sector-specific expertise across industry groups and nurturing deep longstanding relationships, Mesirow has amassed a proven track record of highly tailored and successful transactions on behalf of its clients.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark, our quarterly newsletter.

Mesirow has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business multiple times and is one of Barron's Top 100 RIA firms.

About ID Label Inc.

Based in Lake Villa, IL, ID Label is a leading manufacturer of custom, variable-information barcode labels and asset tags. The Company's solutions are used by thousands of global organizations to keep their businesses moving with efficiency, speed and accuracy. ID Label's expert sales consultants are passionate about working with our customers to provide smart ideas and innovative products. For more information, visit www.idlabelinc.com.

About River Associates Investments

River Associates is a private equity firm based in Chattanooga, TN, which has focused exclusively on investing in the lower middle market for 35 years. Target businesses can be privately held, private equity-backed, or divestitures from larger companies. River Associates is opportunistic as to industry and has invested in numerous niche manufacturers, high margin distributors, industrial service providers and business service companies. River targets U.S. & Canadian companies, typically with EBITDA in the $3-12 million range. Since its founding in 1989, River Associates has completed more than 120 transactions. River is currently investing its eighth investment fund, which has $345 million of committed capital. For more information, visit www.riverassociates.com .

