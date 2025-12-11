Reel Power International Corp. designs, engineers and manufactures cutting-edge automated and standard material-handling and control solutions for manufacturers and end users in a variety of growing markets.

Mesirow acted as the exclusive financial advisor on this transaction, highlighting the firm's continued success in the industrial technology sector.

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Reel Power International Corp. ("Reel Power" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of Dubin Clark & Company, Inc. ("Dubin Clark") and Praesidian Capital ("Praesidian"), on its sale to StoneTree Investment Partners ("StoneTree").

Mesirow Advises Reel Power International Corp. on its Sale to StoneTree Investment Partners | Nathan Moeri, Managing Director at Mesirow Investment Banking

Based in Oklahoma City and Houston, Reel Power designs, engineers and manufactures automated material handling and control solutions for manufacturers and end users in a variety of growing markets, including fiber optic, data center, energy, medical and defense, among others. The Company delivers custom-engineered and patented solutions that enhance productivity, efficiency and safety within manufacturing facilities and in-the-field. Reel Power is backed by decades of application-specific engineering, strong brand reputation, and two state-of-the-art facilities.

Nathan Moeri, Managing Director at Mesirow Investment Banking, said, "Reel Power has achieved impressive growth and portfolio expansion into automated solutions under Dubin Clark and Praesidian's ownership. We were proud to serve as the Company's advisor in this transaction and look forward to seeing its continued success under StoneTree's ownership."

"We appreciate Mesirow's guidance, which was instrumental in achieving a successful outcome with a like-minded partner," said Joe Henry, CEO of Reel Power. "StoneTree shares our commitment to growth, and we look forward to the next chapter under their ownership."

"Reel Power has been a strong performer and a valued partner, and we are proud of the growth the management team has achieved," said Tom Caracciolo, Managing Partner at Dubin Clark. "We are confident that StoneTree is well-positioned to support Reel Power's continued success and future expansion," added Jason Drattell, Founder at Praesidian.

The sale of Reel Power International Corp. marks another successful industrial technology transaction completed by Mesirow Investment Banking. In recent years, the firm has completed more than 350 transactions across its verticals. With deep industry expertise, long-standing client relationships, and a commitment to delivering tailored solutions, Mesirow continues to build a proven track record of highly successful transactions.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Private Capital & Currency, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture.

Mesirow has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business multiple times and is one of Barron's Top 100 RIA firms. To learn more, visit mesirow.com, follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark, our quarterly newsletter.

About Reel Power International Corp.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Reel Power is a leading provider in the capital equipment sector, specializing in material handling and control solutions for the industrial, marine, and energy markets. Reel Power also has a manufacturing facility in Houston. The company has solidified its position in these markets, offering a range of patent-protected products including umbilical reels, drill line spoolers and customized transfer coilers. For more information, visit www.reelpower.com.

About Dubin Clark

Established in 1984, Dubin Clark is a private equity firm with offices in Jacksonville Beach, FL (HQ) and Miami Beach, FL. The Dubin Clark team is led by experienced private equity professionals who bring decades of success in lower middle market investing. Dubin Clark targets lead or control investments in branded niche manufacturing, residential home services, and event services companies with at least $5 million in sales. For additional information, visit www.dubinclark.com.

About Praesidian Capital

Founded in 2002, Praesidian Capital is an innovative private equity firm focused on control investments in private lower middle market businesses in the United States, specializing in companies with $2 – $15 million of EBITDA across various industries including consumer products, business services, niche manufacturers and family entertainment. Since 2002, Praesidian has invested approximately $1 billion in 100+ middle market businesses in the U.S. and Europe. For more information, visit www.praesidian.com.

About StoneTree Investment Partners

StoneTree Investment Partners is an industrials-focused private investment firm founded by experienced operators, engineers, and investors, with a mission of Transforming Industrials and a purpose of Investing in People®. With roughly $200m in AUM, StoneTree selectively invests in established niche manufacturing and industrial companies where StoneTree members can serve alongside employees and management to elevate the company through a Business Transformation Agenda. For more information about StoneTree Investment Partners and its investment strategy, please visit www.stonetreeinvest.com.

