Mesirow Again Named One of "Best Places to Work in Money Management" by Pensions & Investments

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, announced today that Pensions & Investments (P&I) recognized the firm as a 2023 Best Places to Work in Money Management1. This annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry. This is Mesirow's sixth time being recognized as a Best Places to Work by Pensions & Investments.

Mesirow's capabilities span Global Investment Management, which encompasses traditional and alternative asset classes; Capital Markets & Investment Banking; and Advisory Services. As of September 30, 2023, Mesirow has a total of $261.4 billion in assets under supervision, comprising $56.0 billion in regulatory assets under management, $57.3 billion in assets under advisement and $148.1 billion in non-securities currency assets under management.2

"Mesirow is honored to be named as one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in Money Management," said CEO Natalie Brown. "As we continue to serve investors through traditional and alternative investment strategies, we also look forward to sustaining our reputation as an employer of choice in each of the 19 cities where we operate and across our industry."

P&I partnered with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies. For a complete list of the 2023 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and write-ups, go to https://www.pionline.com/best-places-to-work/2023.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and one of the Top 100 RIA Firms by Barron's.

1. 2023 Best Places to Work in Money Management (received December 2023 reflective of previous 12 months – Licensing fees paid post award for use of the ranking) is a research-driven program from Best Companies Group that enables a company's practices, programs and benefits and surveys employees for their perspective. To be eligible, companies must be a for-profit or not-for-profit business or public agency, have a facility in the United States, have a minimum of 20 full and/or part-time employees working in the United States, be in business a minimum of one year, have at least $100 million of discretionary, institutional AUM or have at least $100 million of institutional AUA.

2. "Assets under supervision" includes regulatory assets under management; assets under advisement; and non-securities currency assets under management. For these purposes: (1) regulatory assets under management ("RAUM") is calculated in accordance with Instruction 5A of Form ADV and includes all assets of securities portfolios (both discretionary and non-discretionary). (2) Some assets under advisement ("AUA") are on a 45-to-90-day lag due to time needed to confirm away assets. (3) Currency assets under management includes AUM associated with (i) active and passive currency risk management products $145.42 billion, (ii) non-fx overlay strategies such as equitization and beta overlays $886.80 million, and (iii) alpha strategies $1.85 billion. In all such cases, AUM is calculated based on notional value of currency investments. Additionally, AUM for alpha strategies is adjusted because clients can select a volatility target (generally between 2% and 12% annualized), which is normalized to 2% in order to create a consistent depiction of alpha strategy AUM. This results in a "scaled" AUM, which is higher than the actual aggregate notional value of all alpha strategy portfolios if clients have selected a volatility target higher than 2%. As of 9.30.2023, the "unscaled" AUM for alpha strategies was $446.97 million.

Mesirow refers to Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. and its divisions, subsidiaries and affiliates. The Mesirow name and logo are registered service marks of Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc., © 2023, Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved. Investment management services provided through Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc., Mesirow Institutional Investment Management, Inc. and Mesirow Financial Private Equity Advisors, Inc., all SEC-registered investment advisor, a CFTC registered commodity trading advisors and member of the NFA, or Mesirow Financial International UK, Ltd. ("MFIUK"), authorized and regulated by the FCA, depending on the jurisdiction.

Award recognition disclosures: mesirow.com/award-recognition-disclosures

SOURCE Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc.