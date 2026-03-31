Ranked #12 on Crain's Chicago Business list of Largest Wealth Management firms by local assets under management.

list of Largest Wealth Management firms by local assets under management. Builds on Mesirow Wealth Management's continued growth through strategic acquisition, geographic expansion, deepened capabilities and advisor recruiting.

Ranking follows continued recognition as a Barron's Top 100 RIA firm and wealth advisor honors from Forbes.

CHICAGO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced that the firm has been ranked #12 on Crain's Chicago Business list of the 2026 Largest Wealth Management firms in the Chicago area.1

Mesirow Again Ranked Among Top Chicago Area Wealth Management Firms

This recognition from Crain's Chicago Business reflects Mesirow Wealth Management's strong and growing position among firms serving the region's most affluent clients. With over $14.2 billion in assets under management and advisement2 the firm is ranked #12 out of 30 firms on the list. The ranking places Mesirow among an elite group of wealth management firms operating in one of the nation's most competitive financial markets.

"Being recognized by Crain's among the industry's largest institutions is a meaningful validation of our firm's long-term commitment to our clients," said Brian D. Price, CEO, Mesirow Wealth Management. "As an independent, employee-owned organization, our success is rooted in the dedication of our advisors and professionals, who put our clients' goals at the center of everything we do."

This recognition comes amid ongoing strategic expansion by Mesirow Wealth Management through organic growth, and strategic acquisitions, including the recent additions of Front Barnett Associates, LLC and Price Wealth Management, which strengthened the firm's ability to serve high net worth clients and increased the firm's presence in southeast Florida. Mesirow Wealth Management also recently deepened its offerings through key hires with deep expertise in advanced tax and estate planning, along with launching its Empowered Advisor initiative to attract top Wealth advisors and further accelerate growth.

Mesirow Wealth Management was recognized as a Barron's Top 100 RIA firm for the fifth consecutive year, and four Mesirow Wealth Advisors were recognized by Forbes in their 2025 Best-in-State Advisors and 2026 Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State lists.

Learn more at mesirow.com/wealth.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Private Capital & Currency, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture.

Mesirow has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business multiple times and is one of Barron's Top 100 RIA firms. To learn more, visit mesirow.com, follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark, our quarterly newsletter.

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Mesirow refers to Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. and its divisions, subsidiaries and affiliates. The Mesirow name and logo are registered service marks of Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc., © 2026, Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved. Investment management services provided through Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc., Mesirow Institutional Investment Management, Inc. and Mesirow Financial Private Equity Advisors, Inc., all SEC-registered investment advisor, a CFTC registered commodity trading advisors and member of the NFA, or Mesirow Financial International UK, Ltd. ("MFIUK"), authorized and regulated by the FCA, depending on the jurisdiction.

Award recognition disclosures: https://www.mesirow.com/award-recognition-disclosures

1. 2026 Crain's Chicago Business Largest Wealth Management firms in the Chicago area (received March 2026), is an annual list of the top firms in the Chicago area as ranked by assets under management as of December 31, 2025. To qualify, firms must be located or have clients in the seven-county area of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake (Ill.), Lake (Ind.), McHenry and Will counties. Crain's defines wealth management firms as financial institutions that offer a comprehensive set of services that cover not only investment management, but also other aspects of personal finance, such as tax, estate planning and retirement advice. Rankings are based on research conducted by Crain's Chicago Business, which does not receive compensation from businesses in exchange for placement on the ranking.



2. Assets under management is as of 12.31.2025 and Assets under advisement is as of 9.30.2025. Some assets under advisement ("AUA") are on a 45-to-90-day lag due to time needed to confirm away assets.

SOURCE Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc.