Partnership expands GMO's credit capabilities while strengthening Mesirow's network of leading global investors and expansion in Asia.

CHICAGO, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced a strategic partnership between Mesirow Alternative Credit, the firm's asset-backed specialty finance team, and GMO Payment Gateway—Japan's largest online payment service provider and a leading venture capital and credit investor—together with its group company, GMO-Z.com PAYMENT GATEWAY USA, Inc. (collectively, "GMO"). Through the partnership, GMO will provide investment capital for specialty finance transactions originated by Mesirow Alternative Credit, advancing GMO's structured finance capabilities while strengthening Mesirow's network of leading global investors and expansion in Asia.

Mesirow Alternative Credit and GMO Payment Gateway Announce Strategic Partnership

For GMO, the partnership enables a strategic priority that builds on the firm's expanding credit investment and lending platform. With a strong team of asset-backed finance specialists, GMO is well positioned to rigorously assess the risks and returns of Mesirow's alternative credit offerings—an advantage that supported the establishment of this partnership.

"Participating in asset-backed structured finance solutions for specialty finance companies has been a key strategic objective for GMO," said Taka Kamahara, Head of Credit Investments, GMO-Z.com PAYMENT GATEWAY USA, Inc. "Partnering with Mesirow allowed us to realize this milestone and strengthen our position in the evolving credit markets."

For Mesirow Alternative Credit, the partnership underscores the firm's commitment to collaborating with leading investors, expanding its geographic reach into Asia, and deepening its role in global specialty finance.

"Working with GMO enables us to align with a proven leader in venture capital and credit investing," said Jay Braden, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chief Investment Officer, Mesirow Alternative Credit. "With their extensive portfolio spanning over 300+ fintech companies globally and 30+ successful IPOs, GMO brings deep expertise to our ecosystem.1 This partnership strengthens our collective capabilities and enables us to deliver more comprehensive solutions to our specialty finance partners across key markets."

In December 2024, Mesirow acquired the Alternative Credit team, formerly Bastion Management, in a strategic expansion of the firm's alternative investments capabilities for institutional investors and high net worth clients. Since joining Mesirow, the team has achieved significant milestones, including holding the first closing of Fund VII with over $130 million in committed capital, launching two new separately managed account vehicles representing over $50 million in committed capital, and growing total assets under management to $572 million as of December 31, 2025. The team continues to expand its investor base and remains focused on strategic growth initiatives in 2026 to further enhance the firm's alternative investment platform.

For more information, visit mesirow.com.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Private Capital & Currency, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture.

Mesirow has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business multiple times and is one of Barron's Top 100 RIA firms. To learn more, visit mesirow.com, follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark, our quarterly newsletter.

About GMO Payment Gateway

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. provides payment-related services that support the customer's online and cashless migration and digital transformation (DX). Annual transaction value exceeds 22 trillion yen and our online comprehensive payment services have been adopted by over 150,000 merchants such as EC operators and public institutions of NHK and National Tax Agency, etc.

As the leading company in the payment industry, we contribute to the advancement and realization of a sustainable society by driving social innovations using payment and financial technology through our services, such as online comprehensive payment service, payment services in the offline market, Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), BaaS Support services to financial institutions and enterprises and strategic investment and lending to overseas leading-edge FinTech companies. (As of end-December 2025, consolidated figures)

Media

[email protected]

Michael Herley | 203.308.1409

Mesirow does not provide legal or tax advice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The views expressed above are as of the date given, may change as market or other conditions change, and may differ from views express by other Mesirow associates.

Mesirow refers to Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. and its divisions, subsidiaries and affiliates. The Mesirow name and logo are registered service marks of Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc., © 2026, Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved. Investment management services provided through Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc., Mesirow Institutional Investment Management, Inc. and Mesirow Financial Private Equity Advisors, Inc., all SEC-registered investment advisors, a CFTC registered commodity trading advisors and member of the NFA, or Mesirow Financial International UK, Ltd. ("MFIUK"), authorized and regulated by the FCA, depending on the jurisdiction.

Award recognition disclosures: mesirow.com/award-recognition-disclosures.

1.Investment track record represents the cumulative debt and equity investment results of GMO Payment Gateway, Inc., GMO-Z.com PAYMENT GATEWAY USA, Inc., and GMO Venture Partners, Inc.

SOURCE Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc.