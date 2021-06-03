Mesirow appoints Natalie A. Brown as President

"Natalie is a natural leader with deep financial services experience, and an ability to navigate through complex challenges and opportunities successfully. Her core values align with the firm's, which makes her an ideal choice for this role" said Richard S. Price. "As we are emerging from the pandemic, we see increased optimism in the communities we operate in and a sense of renewal among our clients. I look forward to partnering with Natalie on our corporate strategy and serving our clients through a diverse set of differentiated, personalized financial products and services."

Over the past several years, Ms. Brown has advised the firm's Board of Directors and businesses on financial, operational, and organizational strategy, playing a pivotal role in recent lift-in acquisitions, key senior hires and technological innovation. She has also acted as liaison between Mesirow business leaders and Corporate Services to develop strategic alignment with important firm initiatives.

"I am honored to serve as Mesirow's President continuing to work closely with Richard and our exceptional business leaders," said Natalie A. Brown. "Mesirow's talented employees have an entrepreneurial spirit, a passion for serving clients, and a commitment to social good, and I am dedicated to providing the best career experiences for them. Together, I believe we will extend the firm's decades of success in the financial services industry and create significant value for our clients."

As President of Mesirow, Ms. Brown succeeds Dominick Mondi, who retired in February 2021 after 12 years of service in a series of executive roles. Jesse Keig, who has been with the firm since 2006, most recently as Financial Controller, assumes the role of Chief Financial Officer, with responsibilities spanning the firm's accounting operations, business accounting, financial reporting, tax, and financial planning and analysis.

Ms. Brown is currently a member of the Mesirow Board of Directors and is deeply involved in the firm's Employee Resource Groups and community engagement initiatives.

Before joining Mesirow, Ms. Brown, 50, spent 18 years at Nuveen, where she held senior accounting, finance, and investor relations roles. She spent the early part of her career in finance and accounting at Kraft Foods and KPMG. She has a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business and a Master of Business Administration from University of Chicago's Booth School of Business.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities, and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and one of the Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune.

