Mesirow Equity Management Named Zephyr's PSN Manager of the Decade

Honored within Zephyr's PSN manager database as Manager of the Decade

Award recognizes top performers for the latest ten-year period, ending in 2023

CHICAGO, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent employee-owned financial services firm, is pleased to announce that Mesirow Equity Management was awarded Manager of the Decade by Zephyr's PSN manager database. This award recognizes the top ten managers who successfully navigated market conditions and delivered strong performance in a ten-year span that were characterized by a challenging geopolitical environment, a pandemic and historical monetary policies. Over the past ten years, Mesirow Equity Management outperformed the standard style benchmark while driving investor benefits, including a smoother return stream.

"We believe the key to generating consistent investment returns is the disciplined selection of investment opportunities that possess attractive valuations and demonstrate identifiable catalysts that are expected to generate accelerating earnings and cash flow growth," affirms Leo Harmon, CFA, CAIA, Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager of Mesirow Equity Management. "We are honored to be recognized by PSN and excited that our team continues to receive independent external recognition for our outperformance and commitment to clients."

For nearly four decades, PSN has been a top resource for investment professionals and asset managers. Over 2,800 firms, 285 universes and more than 21,000 products comprise the database showing unique asset breakdowns. The complete list of PSN awards and an overview of the methodology can be read here.

About Mesirow Equity Management

Mesirow Equity Management is an institutional asset manager focused exclusively on investing in small-cap and small-mid cap value and core equities. For more information, please visit mesirow.com/equity.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com, follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark, our quarterly newsletter.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and one of the Top 100 RIA firms by Barron's.

