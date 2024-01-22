Mesirow Extends Chicago Headquarters Lease at 353 N. Clark and Continues Geographic Expansion

Ten-year lease extension reflects the firm's longstanding commitment to Chicago

Employee headcount in Chicago expected to continue to grow in 2024

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced a 10-year extension on its current lease at 353 N. Clark, a LEED Platinum-certified building in the city's River North area. This new lease reaffirms Mesirow's commitment to Chicago and the firm's 86-year presence here as an engaged civic and corporate leader.

"We are pleased to be staying in our longtime headquarters," said Natalie Brown, Mesirow CEO, "and are excited about how our renovated spaces will enhance our time in the office and deepen our reputation as an employer of choice in Chicago."

Mesirow's presence at 353 N. Clark will remain more than 100,000 square feet, with additional options to expand, supporting both efficiency and continued room for growth. Over the past five years, Mesirow's employee headcount has increased by 7%, with key strategic acquisitions and hires across the firm.

With 22 offices worldwide, Mesirow continues to expand the firm's geographic footprint. In 2024, the firm will continue to grow its Chicago area presence; enhance office spaces on new leases in Nashville, New York, and London; and focus strategically on further expansion throughout the US.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and one of the Top 100 RIA firms by Barron's.

