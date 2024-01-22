Mesirow Extends Chicago Headquarters Lease at 353 N. Clark and Continues Geographic Expansion

News provided by

Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc.

22 Jan, 2024, 11:00 ET

  • Ten-year lease extension reflects the firm's longstanding commitment to Chicago
  • Employee headcount in Chicago expected to continue to grow in 2024

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced a 10-year extension on its current lease at 353 N. Clark, a LEED Platinum-certified building in the city's River North area. This new lease reaffirms Mesirow's commitment to Chicago and the firm's 86-year presence here as an engaged civic and corporate leader.

Continue Reading
Mesirow Extends Chicago Headquarters Lease at 353 N. Clark and Continues Geographic Expansion: “We are pleased to be staying in our longtime headquarters,” said Natalie Brown, Mesirow CEO.
Mesirow Extends Chicago Headquarters Lease at 353 N. Clark and Continues Geographic Expansion: “We are pleased to be staying in our longtime headquarters,” said Natalie Brown, Mesirow CEO.

"We are pleased to be staying in our longtime headquarters," said Natalie Brown, Mesirow CEO, "and are excited about how our renovated spaces will enhance our time in the office and deepen our reputation as an employer of choice in Chicago."

Mesirow's presence at 353 N. Clark will remain more than 100,000 square feet, with additional options to expand, supporting both efficiency and continued room for growth. Over the past five years, Mesirow's employee headcount has increased by 7%, with key strategic acquisitions and hires across the firm.

With 22 offices worldwide, Mesirow continues to expand the firm's geographic footprint. In 2024, the firm will continue to grow its Chicago area presence; enhance office spaces on new leases in Nashville, New York, and London; and focus strategically on further expansion throughout the US.

About Mesirow
Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and one of the Top 100 RIA firms by Barron's.

Media
[email protected].
Michael Herley | 203.308.1409

Mesirow refers to Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. and its divisions, subsidiaries and affiliates. The Mesirow name and logo are registered service marks of Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc., © 2024, Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved. Investment management services provided through Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc., Mesirow Institutional Investment Management, Inc. and Mesirow Financial Private Equity Advisors, Inc., all SEC-registered investment advisor, a CFTC registered commodity trading advisors and member of the NFA, or Mesirow Financial International UK, Ltd. ("MFIUK"), authorized and regulated by the FCA, depending on the jurisdiction.

Award recognition disclosures: mesirow.com/award-recognition-disclosures.

SOURCE Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc.

Also from this source

Rapid Growth in Mesirow Global Investment Management: Fourth Expansion Hire in Six Months

Rapid Growth in Mesirow Global Investment Management: Fourth Expansion Hire in Six Months

Mesirow, an independent employee-owned financial services firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Reid Kilberg as a Managing Director in...
Mesirow Broadens Wealth Management Capabilities with Appointment of Estate Planning Specialist Rebecca Solomon

Mesirow Broadens Wealth Management Capabilities with Appointment of Estate Planning Specialist Rebecca Solomon

Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced the appointment of Rebecca Solomon as an Estate Planning Specialist...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Corporate Expansion

Image1

Awards

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.