Mesirow Institutional Sales and Trading Hires Bob Djorup as Part of Ongoing Growth Strategy

Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc.

12 Dec, 2023, 11:00 ET

  • With more than 20 years of experience in Institutional Capital Markets, Bob will focus on Fixed Income, Whole Loans, CRA and Real Estate at Mesirow
  • Addition of Djorup part of continuing strategic growth of Institutional Sales & Trading team

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced that Bob Djorup has joined the firm as Managing Director, Mesirow Institutional Sales and Trading. In this role, Bob will focus on Fixed Income, Whole Loans, CRA and Real Estate. Bob brings more than 20 years of experience in Institutional Capital Markets to the firm.

"I am excited to join Mesirow and contribute to the growth of Mesirow's Institutional Sales and Trading team," said Bob Djorup. "Mesirow's commitment to excellence and client-focused approach align with my own values. I look forward to leveraging my experience and working closely with the team to provide tailored solutions that benefit our clients."

Prior to joining Mesirow, Bob was Senior Director of Fixed Income at 1010dataSymphonyAI covering Banks, Money Managers, Hedge Funds and REITs. He will add extensive experience in transacting MBS, ABS, CMBS and Whole Loans to Mesirow.

"Strategically expanding our team and capabilities is a vital part of our commitment to serving clients," said Jeff Levine, Chief Operating Officer, Institutional Sales and Trading. "Bob brings specific skills to Mesirow that will enhance our ability to provide high-quality sales and trading solutions. We are excited to welcome him to the team and, in the months ahead, look forward to bringing on additional talent to the firm."

Mesirow Capital Markets advises clients across multiple capabilities that include Institutional Sales and Trading, CTL And Structured Debt, Ground Lease financing, Public Finance, Realty Bridge Equity and Sale-Leaseback Capital.

About Mesirow
Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and one of the Top 100 RIA firms by Barron's.

Michael Herley | 203.308.1409

News Releases in Similar Topics

