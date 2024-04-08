Mesirow Names Ketan Shah to Newly Created Chief Strategy Officer Role, Reinforcing Focus on Growth Initiatives

Shah to partner with CEO, Board of Directors and executive leadership team

Focus will be on continued organic growth as well as expansion of products and offerings and geographic reach through strategic acquisitions and hires

CHICAGO, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced the promotion of Ketan Shah to Chief Strategy Officer. In this newly created role, Shah will partner closely with Mesirow's CEO, Board of Directors and leadership team to develop and implement the firm's strategic growth plans.

In addition to serving as Chief Strategy Officer, Shah will continue with his existing responsibilities as the firm's General Counsel and will continue to report to Natalie Brown, Mesirow's CEO.

"Ketan's promotion to Chief Strategy Officer is a testament to his outstanding contributions and deep understanding of our business," said Natalie Brown, Mesirow CEO. "His strategic acumen and focus on generating growth will be instrumental as we continue to foster innovation and deliver exceptional results to our clients."

As Chief Strategy Officer, Shah will focus on both near-term and long-term growth initiatives, which include continuing to expand the firm's alternatives platform and wealth management business via additional strategic hires and acquisitions such as the firm's recent acquisition of Front Barnett, a leading high net worth and ultra-high net worth wealth manager and registered investment advisor (RIA) firm. He will simultaneously work with Mesirow's diverse businesses to drive organic growth via expansion of product offerings and geographic footprints to better serve Mesirow's clients.

"I am excited to assume additional responsibilities as Chief Strategy Officer," said Ketan Shah, "and look forward to collaborating with talented leaders across the firm as we identify new opportunities, strengthen our market position and continue our best-in-class service offerings to institutional, corporate and individual investors worldwide."

Shah joined Mesirow in 2012 and, prior to assuming the role of Chief Strategy Officer & General Counsel, served as Head of Corporate Development, Associate General Counsel and Deputy General Counsel. Prior to Mesirow, he spent several years as a corporate attorney at Kirkland & Ellis, focusing on M&A and related matters and started his career as an auditor Deloitte.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com, follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark, our quarterly newsletter.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and one of the Top 100 RIA firms by Barron's.

