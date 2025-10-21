Mesirow Wealth Advisor Noah Bloch Shares the "Five Spookiest Financial Mistakes" to Avoid this Fall

Smart budgeting, debt control, and estate planning can help investors keep their finances from turning frightening.

Early saving can potentially build lasting financial security.

Regular plan reviews can support a sound strategy in any market.

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent "Mesirow Monday" segment on WGN's Your Money Matters with Jon Hansen, Noah Bloch, Wealth Advisor at Mesirow Wealth Management, shared the "five spookiest things" people can do with their finances—and practical ways to avoid them.

"Whether markets are up or down, our goal is to help clients sleep well at night," Bloch said. "Avoiding these 'spooky' habits this fall season can make a big difference over time."

Noah Bloch, Wealth Advisor at Mesirow, joined Jon Hansen on WGN’s “Your Money Matters.”

Not Tracking Spending

Failing to follow a budget can leave investors guessing where their money goes. "Tracking expenses—especially big-ticket and recurring items—helps ensure you're saving intentionally, not accidentally overspending," Bloch explained. Carrying High-Interest Debt

Credit card debt and personal loans with double-digit interest rates can undermine financial progress. "Anything above 10% is too high," Bloch cautioned. "Paying those balances down often has a greater return than investing." Delaying Retirement Saving

Waiting even a decade to start saving can dramatically reduce long-term growth. "Time and compounding are your greatest allies," Bloch said. "Even modest, consistent contributions can grow substantially over 30 years." Neglecting Insurance Coverage

From life insurance to disability and umbrella policies, coverage gaps can expose families to unnecessary risk. "People often avoid thinking about insurance because it's uncomfortable," Bloch noted. "But ensuring proper protection is a critical part of every plan." Skipping an Estate Plan

Estate planning isn't just for the wealthy. Without a clear plan, assets can become tied up and families divided. "We've seen how lack of preparation can create conflict," Bloch said. "A thoughtful estate plan ensures your wishes are honored and your loved ones are protected."

Personalized Planning for Every Season

Bloch emphasized that comprehensive financial planning should be customized to each client's goals and life stage. "The market doesn't define your financial health—your plan does," he said.

