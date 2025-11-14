Mesirow Wealth Advisor Tiffany Irving Shares Insights on "Financial Gratitude" this Holiday Season

Building financial awareness, purpose, and perspective can help investors strengthen their money mindset for the year ahead.

Reflecting on progress—not perfection—can promote greater confidence and financial wellbeing.

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent "Mesirow Monday" segment on WGN's Your Money Matters with Jon Hansen, Tiffany Irving, Wealth Advisor at Mesirow Wealth Management, discussed the importance of cultivating financial gratitude and understanding one's money mindset as the year comes to a close.

Tiffany Irving, Wealth Advisor at Mesirow, joined Jon Hansen on WGN’s “Your Money Matters.”

"As we approach Thanksgiving, it's the perfect time to reflect not only on what we're thankful for but on how far we've come financially," Irving said. "Gratitude and grace go hand in hand—recognizing progress, not perfection, helps reduce financial anxiety and builds confidence for the future."

Understanding your financial mindset

Irving emphasized that financial habits are often shaped early in life and can influence how people spend, save, and invest as adults. "Many of our clients discover that their attitudes toward money—whether cautious or carefree—stem from how they saw finances handled growing up," she explained. "Awareness is the first step toward control."

Finding gratitude in small wins

Irving encouraged listeners to celebrate incremental progress, such as paying off a bill, reaching a savings goal, or contributing to a college fund. "Even small victories matter," she said. "Progress builds momentum, and each step forward contributes to long-term financial stability."

Turning awareness into action

According to Irving, building a strong money mindset means pairing gratitude with planning. "Once you understand your habits and goals, you can create a strategy that reflects your purpose," she said. "A financial plan isn't just numbers on a page—it's a roadmap to living the life you want."

