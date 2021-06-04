MessageMedia announces new integration for HubSpot for integrated text messaging

DENVER, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global business messaging provider MessageMedia (www.messagemedia.com) has launched SMS for HubSpot (https://ecosystem.hubspot.com/marketplace/apps/marketing/marketing-automation/messagemedia-218459), an integration with the leading CRM platform for scaling companies and has joined HubSpot's App Partner Program as an app partner with a certified integration.

With an increasing rise in email clutter and marketing noise, SMS cuts through with 90% read within 90 seconds (http://www.oracle.com/us/dm/omc-wp-mme-mobilemktg-15-4121699.pdf). There is a growing demand for hyper-personalized communications received in real-time, that truly engages.

The SMS for HubSpot integration, available globally, provides marketers with the ability to gain a single view of their customers through personalized cross-channel campaigns, all from within HubSpot's CRM platform. HubSpot users can seamlessly add the cut-through of SMS reminders, confirmations, promotions and more to extend the effectiveness of their communications and marketing strategies.

Paul Perrett, Chief Executive Officer at MessageMedia said, "The need for businesses to be agile and adjust to changing customer behavior and preferences is greater than ever.

"We're thrilled to launch SMS for HubSpot and to have our integration certified in their App Partner Program as we continue to help businesses around the world drive greater ROI, strengthen customer relationships, and increase referrals while saving time and money," said Mr Perrett.

To become a certified integration, integrations are required to meet specific criteria from HubSpot to successfully service and manage clients using the platform. SMS for HubSpot has also been featured as part of HubSpot's exclusive Workflows app collection.

"At HubSpot, we're always looking for innovative companies to bring into the HubSpot ecosystem," said Scott Brinker, VP of platform ecosystem at HubSpot. "We're excited to have MessageMedia as a member of our App Partner Program and are confident they'll bring meaningful value to our customers."

Last year, leading ecommerce retailer Vinomofo started using the MessageMedia and HubSpot integration to win back customers who had stopped purchasing wine for up to 12 months. Previously, they had used email campaigns but wanted to avoid relying solely on one form of customer communication. They decided to streamline and integrate all marketing and communication tools and processes into a single solution – HubSpot's all-in-one connected platform.

Using SMS for HubSpot, Vinomofo was able to create automated workflows that segmented their customer base based on their last purchase dates, then send and track SMS activity within the one platform. Adding text messaging to their marketing toolkit achieved greater cut-through and re-engagement with customers they hadn't been able to reach before. This resulted in a 50% increase in recovered customers, 21% more customer conversations, and 120x return on investment.





"We chose SMS in addition to email to help reduce churn because it allows us to reach more customers which creates better cut-through and engagement for our campaigns," said Mariano Favia, Head of Marketing at Vinomofo.

