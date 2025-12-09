Messangi Promoted to Select Partner in Meta's WhatsApp Partner Program

MIAMI, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Messangi, a leader in enterprise messaging and CPaaS solutions, has been promoted to Select Partner in Meta's Partner Performance Accelerator for Business Messaging Program. This advancement reflects the significant growth and rapid adoption of WhatsApp among Messangi's customers across the Americas.

Messangi Whatsapp Meta Business Partner

Over the past several years, Messangi has helped enterprises, telecom operators, aggregators, and ISVs transition from legacy SMS-only platforms to modern, conversational messaging channels. As organizations increasingly sought richer interactions and more engaging customer experiences, WhatsApp quickly became the preferred channel for both businesses and consumers. Messangi's customers adopted WhatsApp at an accelerated pace, generating strong usage and performance that contributed directly to this Select-level recognition.

Through real-world implementations in industries such as banking, telecommunications, retail, insurance, and e-commerce, Messangi has consistently seen WhatsApp outperform SMS in key metrics. Customers using WhatsApp through Messangi have reported higher conversion rates, stronger engagement, improved delivery reliability, and faster customer response times. These results underscore a clear shift in communication behavior and validate the investments Messangi has made in WhatsApp enablement.

Messangi's promotion to Select Partner expands its access to Meta's enablement resources, incentive programs, and collaboration opportunities. This strengthened position allows the company to better support organizations upgrading legacy infrastructure, integrating native WhatsApp capabilities, embedding messaging into their software, or seeking specialized guidance to scale conversational strategies.

"Being promoted to Select Partner reflects the trust our customers have placed in us as they expand their use of WhatsApp," said Santiago Rojas, CEO of Messangi. "The growth in WhatsApp adoption among our customers—and the results they're achieving—are clear indicators of where the industry is heading. This milestone allows us to deepen our support and help more organizations transition into modern, multichannel communication."

As the business messaging landscape continues to evolve, Messangi remains committed to helping enterprises adopt and operationalize channels such as WhatsApp, SMS, RCS, and Email with the support of intelligent workflows, AI-powered chatbots, and scalable automation.

To learn more about Messangi's WhatsApp solutions and multichannel capabilities, visit https://www.messangi.com or contact [email protected].

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2839806/MESSANGI_LOGO_03_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2839807/WhatsApp_Header_Image.jpg

SOURCE Messangi