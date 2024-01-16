Messari Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance

News provided by

Messari

16 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

Completion of third-party audit affirms Messari's commitment to security standards.

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Messari, a leading provider of digital asset markets intelligence products, today announced it has achieved its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 compliance. Achieving this standard serves as third-party industry validation that Messari provides enterprise-level security for customer's data secured in the company's systems.

The framework for the internationally recognized SOC 2 Type 2 report is developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. In a detailed audit conducted by Prescient Assurance, LLC, Messari met over 120 specific requirements, thoroughly validating the company's controls, practices, and organizational processes for their effectiveness and compliance.

"This achievement marks our ongoing effort to maintain trust and reliability in the cryptocurrency industry and with our customers as we continue to welcome traditional finance players into the space," said Messari Head of Legal Katherine Snow. "This milestone demonstrates to current and future customers that our unwavering dedication to data security, privacy, and regulatory compliance remains steadfast."

For more information on Messari's SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, please visit https://messari.io/soc-2-compliance.

About Messari
Founded in 2018, Messari is the leading provider of digital asset markets intelligence products that help professionals navigate digital assets/Web3 with confidence. We bring transparency and smarter qualitative and quantitative analytics to the industry by combining a global research database with a comprehensive suite of data visualization and asset discovery tools. We help drive smarter participation in digital assets from individuals and institutions alike. Learn more at messari.io.

Contact:
Mary Dawson  
[email protected]

SOURCE Messari

Also from this source

Messari Founder and CEO Ryan Selkis Publishes Theses for 2024

Messari, a leading provider of digital asset markets intelligence products, today announced the release of the Messari Theses 2024, the seventh...

Messari Launches New Enterprise API Offering

Messari, a leading provider of crypto market intelligence products, today announced the release of its API product. This API offering will enable...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Data Analytics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.