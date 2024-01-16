Messari Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance

Completion of third-party audit affirms Messari's commitment to security standards.

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Messari , a leading provider of digital asset markets intelligence products, today announced it has achieved its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 compliance. Achieving this standard serves as third-party industry validation that Messari provides enterprise-level security for customer's data secured in the company's systems.

The framework for the internationally recognized SOC 2 Type 2 report is developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. In a detailed audit conducted by Prescient Assurance, LLC, Messari met over 120 specific requirements, thoroughly validating the company's controls, practices, and organizational processes for their effectiveness and compliance.

"This achievement marks our ongoing effort to maintain trust and reliability in the cryptocurrency industry and with our customers as we continue to welcome traditional finance players into the space," said Messari Head of Legal Katherine Snow. "This milestone demonstrates to current and future customers that our unwavering dedication to data security, privacy, and regulatory compliance remains steadfast."

For more information on Messari's SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, please visit https://messari.io/soc-2-compliance.

About Messari

Founded in 2018, Messari is the leading provider of digital asset markets intelligence products that help professionals navigate digital assets/Web3 with confidence. We bring transparency and smarter qualitative and quantitative analytics to the industry by combining a global research database with a comprehensive suite of data visualization and asset discovery tools. We help drive smarter participation in digital assets from individuals and institutions alike. Learn more at messari.io.

