Messenger API support for Instagram extended to ManyChat to power Chat Marketing and customer support messaging for growing eCommerce brands

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ManyChat, the leading Chat Marketing platform, announces its early access to the Messenger API support for Instagram to power Chat Marketing and customer support messaging for growing eCommerce and direct-to-consumer brands. ManyChat will leverage the API to automate and escalate Instagram Messaging conversations to live agents.

Instagram chose ManyChat to be a key partner because of its deep experience in driving Messenger Marketing and support experiences for thousands of businesses worldwide. Almost 2 million businesses across 190 countries use ManyChat to create meaningful relationships with their customers and powers 8.5 million active conversations per day on Messenger by Facebook.

Today, Instagram is the world's premier storefront, driving product discovery. According to a Yotpo survey , 89% of Instagram users have bought something they first saw on the platform. Instagram's partnership with ManyChat will help eCommerce and direct-to-consumer businesses manage customer conversations at every stage of the buying cycle, from pre-purchase inquiries to post-purchase support.

"Twenty-twenty has been a crazy year. We've seen three years of eCommerce market penetration in 3 months, and with it, we have seen some equally drastic changes in consumer behavior. At ManyChat, we're bringing the Chat Marketing movement to brands, helping them create meaningful relationships with their customers in a mobile-first, commerce-first world via messaging experiences. We're incredibly excited to work with Instagram and extend the Chat Marketing movement to a platform with a high volume of messaging." - Dorian Quispe, CMO

Leveraging the API, ManyChat helps brands manage the sales and support conversations at scale for Instagram Messaging. Using ManyChat, eCommerce businesses can tag specific chats and contacts with sales-funnel information, leading to a more personalized experience that drives purchases. Brands will also be able to automate welcome messages and replies to common user questions, but more importantly, have an automated method to escalate the conversation to a live agent. Live agents can assign conversations amongst team members, manually or automatically, boosting higher customer satisfaction and reducing support response times.

ManyChat users, and by extension, their customers use a range of channels to communicate, including Messenger, SMS, email, and forthcoming, WhatsApp. Adding Instagram as another key peer-to-business channel will only make it easier for brands to centralize their customer conversations in one place. - Dorian Quispe, CMO

Facebook Shops, announced in March 2020, enables businesses to create a unified storefront across Facebook and Instagram. In October 2020, ManyChat announced its integration with Facebook Shops, enabling peer-to-business messaging at scale on Messenger. With this Instagram partnership, ManyChat will also enable Shops-specific conversations on Instagram Messaging.

Click this link to learn more about the API for Instagram from ManyChat.

About ManyChat

ManyChat is a global chatbot automation platform that combines the power of Messenger, SMS, and email to help almost 2 million businesses across 190 countries engage and support billions of their customers in real-time and at scale. ManyChat was founded in 2015 and is based in San Francisco with venture funding from Bessemer Venture Partners. Learn more at www.manychat.com or follow the company on Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, or Twitter.

Media Contact

Fara Rosenzweig

Head of Content, ManyChat

[email protected]

SOURCE ManyChat

Related Links

manychat.com

