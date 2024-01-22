Messer implements industry-leading safety standards for reserve

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Messer today announced that its partnership with the Department of Interior's Bureau of Land Management (BLM) recently achieved a major milestone at the Crude Helium Enrichment Unit (CHEU) – the delivery of one billion standard cubic feet of helium. The company was selected to run operations at the CHEU through a temporary agreement with the federal government in April 2022 and has achieved nearly 99 percent reliability since taking the helm; a significant performance improvement.

Messer Aids in Uninterrupted Helium Supply Amidst Pending Federal Helium Reserve Sale

Messer received a letter of commendation from the BLM for being an exemplary operator of the facility and its commitment to safety associated with helium storage at the reserve.

"We are committed to sustaining the Federal Helium Reserve for the future to meet the helium needs of our customers and the many industries that depend on it," said Chris Ebeling, Messer's Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing, North America. "We understand the importance of helium in scientific, medical and defense applications. Our dedicated and experienced team has implemented proper and safe operations to ensure ongoing supply reliability."

The Federal Helium Reserve is a vital resource for the U.S. economy, and the planned privatization may impact reliable supply of helium. Therefore, Messer believes technical ability and expertise are critical requirements that must be prioritized over privatization to avoid supply disruption from the BLM helium system.

As one of the leading suppliers of helium, Messer is committed to providing a safe, reliable and uninterrupted supply of this valuable gas that has powered incredible growth and innovation in multiple sectors of the economy including those with a role in national security.

Messer is the largest privately held industrial gas business in the world and a leading industrial and medical gas company in North and South America. Messer offers 125 years of expertise in industrial, medical, specialty and electronics gases. The company delivers quality gases, related services and technology via an extensive production and distribution network. Health and safety, sustainability practices and environmental protection are core Messer values that are embedded in the company's daily operations.

Messer Americas is part of the Messer SE & Co. KGaA, representing an approximately $4.4 billion USD enterprise with presence in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit: www.messeramericas.com.

