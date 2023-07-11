Messer's Veteran Employees Share Inspirational Stories on Special Episode of Military Makeover airing on Lifetime

Messer's diverse career opportunities highlighted through veterans' journeys

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An insightful episode of Military Makeover with Montel®, airing on Lifetime Television, will feature the compelling stories of Messer employees who have successfully transitioned from the military into the civilian workforce. Messer, the world's largest privately held industrial gases company, will be featured on Operation Career, a special edition of the renowned series.

Messer’s Veteran Employees Share Inspirational Stories

The episode sheds light on Messer's dedication to hiring and empowering veterans during their transition from military service, while providing on the job training, resources, development opportunities, military-related benefits, and much more.

"Leadership capabilities, strong work ethic and teamwork: Messer understands these are just some of the powerful skills veterans bring to our company," said Brian Williams, Vice President of Human Resources at Messer Americas. "We're proud to support veterans and their career goals."

Messer was recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor as a HIRE Vets Medallion Award recipient for the company's commitment to recruiting, employing and retaining veterans. Messer was also recognized by RecruitMilitary as a "Champion for Military Hiring" for providing meaningful career opportunities for military talent.

"I'm happy to be part of the Messer family and lead our company's Veterans Inclusion Community. It is just one of many ways the company demonstrates that members of the military community matter," said George Kenyon, Manager, Materials & Systems at Messer. "Messer's commitment to helping veterans find opportunities and thrive in their second careers makes me doubly proud – to be a Messer employee and a veteran of the U.S. Navy."

Witness the transformative stories of Messer's veteran employees and gain valuable insights into the career opportunities available in the industrial gases industry when the episode airs on July 14 and July 20, 2023, at 7:30 am ET/PT on the Lifetime channel.

About Messer Americas

Messer is the largest privately held industrial gas business in the world, and a leading industrial and medical gas company in North and South America. Messer offers 125 years of expertise in industrial, medical, specialty and electronic gases. The company delivers quality gases, related services and technology via an extensive production and distribution network. Health and safety, sustainability practices and environmental protection are core Messer values that are embedded in the company's daily operations.

Messer Americas is part of the Messer SE & Co. KGaA, representing a USD ~4.4 billion enterprise with presence in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit: www.messeramericas.com

About Military Makeover with Montel



Military Makeover with Montel®, A BrandStar Original, is America's leading branded reality TV show that offers hope and a helping hand here on the home front to members of our military and their loved ones. A veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams, who creatively co-produces the show along with a colorful cast that seeks to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country. The cast includes co-hosts Art Edmonds and designer Jennifer Bertrand. This special series enlists caring companies of all sizes as well as non-profits and the local community. Military Makeover airs on Lifetime® and on the American Forces Network which serves American servicemen and women, Department of Defense and other U.S. government civilians and their families stationed at bases overseas, as well as U.S. Navy ships at sea. Help starts at home for veterans on Military Makeover. Join us as our makeover team engages to change the living situation – and the lives – of these deserving families.

About BrandStar

We're matchmakers; connecting People to Brands to Do Life Better. BrandStar has unparalleled experience in creating customized educational content for brands with laser targeted extensive distribution through their multi-channel network ecosystem and methodology. From Original television programming on Lifetime, BrandStar.tv, social media, digital marketing, to media management and PR; BrandStar helps brands connect with the right consumer, at the right time, with the right message, through all the right channels.

SOURCE Messer Americas