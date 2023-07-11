Messer's Veteran Employees Share Inspirational Stories on Special Episode of Military Makeover airing on Lifetime

News provided by

Messer Americas

11 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

Messer's diverse career opportunities highlighted through veterans' journeys

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An insightful episode of Military Makeover with Montel®, airing on Lifetime Television, will feature the compelling stories of Messer employees who have successfully transitioned from the military into the civilian workforce. Messer, the world's largest privately held industrial gases company, will be featured on Operation Career, a special edition of the renowned series.

Continue Reading
Messer’s Veteran Employees Share Inspirational Stories
Messer’s Veteran Employees Share Inspirational Stories

The episode sheds light on Messer's dedication to hiring and empowering veterans during their transition from military service, while providing on the job training, resources, development opportunities, military-related benefits, and much more.

"Leadership capabilities, strong work ethic and teamwork: Messer understands these are just some of the powerful skills veterans bring to our company," said Brian Williams, Vice President of Human Resources at Messer Americas. "We're proud to support veterans and their career goals."

Messer was recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor as a HIRE Vets Medallion Award recipient for the company's commitment to recruiting, employing and retaining veterans. Messer was also recognized by RecruitMilitary as a "Champion for Military Hiring" for providing meaningful career opportunities for military talent.

"I'm happy to be part of the Messer family and lead our company's Veterans Inclusion Community. It is just one of many ways the company demonstrates that members of the military community matter," said George Kenyon, Manager, Materials & Systems at Messer. "Messer's commitment to helping veterans find opportunities and thrive in their second careers makes me doubly proud – to be a Messer employee and a veteran of the U.S. Navy."

Witness the transformative stories of Messer's veteran employees and gain valuable insights into the career opportunities available in the industrial gases industry when the episode airs on July 14 and July 20, 2023, at 7:30 am ET/PT on the Lifetime channel.

About Messer Americas

Messer is the largest privately held industrial gas business in the world, and a leading industrial and medical gas company in North and South America. Messer offers 125 years of expertise in industrial, medical, specialty and electronic gases. The company delivers quality gases, related services and technology via an extensive production and distribution network. Health and safety, sustainability practices and environmental protection are core Messer values that are embedded in the company's daily operations.

Messer Americas is part of the Messer SE & Co. KGaA, representing a USD ~4.4 billion enterprise with presence in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit: www.messeramericas.com

About Military Makeover with Montel

Military Makeover with Montel®, A BrandStar Original, is America's leading branded reality TV show that offers hope and a helping hand here on the home front to members of our military and their loved ones. A veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams, who creatively co-produces the show along with a colorful cast that seeks to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country. The cast includes co-hosts Art Edmonds and designer Jennifer Bertrand. This special series enlists caring companies of all sizes as well as non-profits and the local community. Military Makeover airs on Lifetime® and on the American Forces Network which serves American servicemen and women, Department of Defense and other U.S. government civilians and their families stationed at bases overseas, as well as U.S. Navy ships at sea. Help starts at home for veterans on Military Makeover. Join us as our makeover team engages to change the living situation – and the lives – of these deserving families.

About BrandStar
We're matchmakers; connecting People to Brands to Do Life Better. BrandStar has unparalleled experience in creating customized educational content for brands with laser targeted extensive distribution through their multi-channel network ecosystem and methodology. From Original television programming on Lifetime, BrandStar.tv, social media, digital marketing, to media management and PR; BrandStar helps brands connect with the right consumer, at the right time, with the right message, through all the right channels.

SOURCE Messer Americas

Also from this source

Seafood Farmers and Processors Boost Throughput, Reduce Labor with Messer's Gas Application Technology

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.