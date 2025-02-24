MET DEVELOPMENT (MAIRE), ENI AND IREN START THE AUTHORIZATION PROCESS FOR A CIRCULAR METHANOL AND HYDROGEN PLANT IN ITALY BASED ON NEXTCHEM'S NX CIRCULARTM TECHNOLOGY

NEXTCHEM's NX Circular TM waste-to-energy gasification technology allows Eni's Sannazzaro de' Burgondi refinery to produce synthesis gas converted to low-carbon circular methanol and hydrogen for green mobility and clean energy

The plant will have capacity of up to 110,000 tons per year of circular methanol and up to 1,500 tons per year of circular hydrogen

MAIRE demonstrates its strategic role as a technology enabler and provider of integrated engineering services, enhancing the infrastructure already present on site

MILAN, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MET Development (MAIRE), Eni and Iren Ambiente have started the permitting process for an innovative circular methanol and hydrogen production plant at Eni's refinery in Sannazzaro de' Burgondi (Pavia), Italy.

The plant will be developed by MAIRE together with Italian energy producer Eni and Italian utility Iren, leveraging NEXTCHEM's (MAIRE's technology business unit) proprietary NX CircularTM technology, which is completing engineering activities in preparation of the execution phase.

This technology allows the plant to convert waste by generating synthesis gas (syngas), which is subsequently used to produce high quality sustainable fuels and chemicals. Once completed, the plant will be able to convert approximately 200,000 tons per year of non-recyclable waste (which will be supplied by Iren's waste management unit Iren Ambiente) into synthesis gas.

The synthesis gas will, in turn, be converted to produce up to 110,000 tons annually of circular methanol, an innovative alternative for the decarbonization of the maritime sector. It will also produce up to 1,500 tons per year of circular hydrogen, which could be used in refinery processes, reducing CO2 emissions compared to fossil-generated hydrogen, or, alternatively, for sustainable mobility in road and rail transport.

Furthermore, the plant will be able to recover 33,000 tons per year of inert granulate, which can be used for the cement industry, contributing to the decarbonization of this sector as well. The circular methanol produced meets the criteria of the EU Renewable Energy Directive for Recycled Carbon Fuels (RCF) and is an effective and innovative solution for reducing carbon emissions.

The plant will exploit the infrastructure and services already available at the refinery, thus optimizing costs and enhancing the great wealth of technical expertise at Sannazzaro site.

Fabio Fritelli, NEXTCHEM's Managing Director, commented: "This project is a unique opportunity to combine environmental sustainability and economic growth. Italian ports will be among the first in the world to be able to benefit from the new environmentally friendly fuel required by international regulations. NEXTCHEM's NX CircularTM technology enables us to reduce environmental impact with a solution that supports and strengthens our customers' path towards energy transition."

