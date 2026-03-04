MET-Rx and John Cena Level-Up Performance Nutrition With New Creative Campaign

For decades, MET-Rx has powered training with high-quality protein built to support strength, endurance, and performance. The legacy continues alongside Cena, whose work ethic and long-standing influence in fitness culture make him a natural fit for the brand. Level-Up marks a new chapter for MET-Rx, driving renewed energy to its loyal community while introducing more people to the brand's products. At the center of the lineup is the iconic Big 100 bar, packing 30+ grams of protein in every 100g bar and delivering enough fuel to replace a meal on the go – available in flavors like Super Cookie Crunch, Crispy Apple Pie, Peanut Butter Pretzel, and the new and improved Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.

"MET-Rx remains synonymous with high-performance protein solutions. This next chapter with John underscores the brand's continued ability to engage its core audience while expanding its reach, at a time when protein is taking center stage," said Joey Bergstein, CEO of 1440 Foods. "Level-Up marks a meaningful step forward, bringing renewed creative energy and strengthening the connection with our performance-driven community."

In the Level-Up campaign, created in partnership with U.N.N.A.M.E.D. studio, Cena drops into a nostalgic '90s video game world, where one bite of a MET-Rx's 30g+ protein bar unlocks a power-up moment, boosting strength and stamina as he literally levels up like a classic game character. Blending throwback gaming visuals with MET-Rx's performance credentials, the campaign delivers a high-energy, tongue-in-cheek take on what it means to fuel your goals across online video, social and more.

"Leveling up is about showing up, putting in the work, and finding ways to enjoy the process," said John Cena. "MET-Rx has been part of my routine for a long time, and this campaign is all about bringing some fun into the Level Up process while still putting in the work. You show up, you train hard, you power up, and you keep moving forward. And trust me, we're just getting started."

The Level-Up campaign will strengthen MET-Rx's positioning through a multitude of activations across social media, digital and in-store. Additionally, the brand plans to unveil exclusive offerings via TikTok Shop alongside noteworthy surprises and "leveled up" launches throughout 2026. Follow along on social media at @officialmetrx to stay tuned for what's next.

About MET-Rx

MET-Rx® has dedicated over 30 years of research to developing the best workout fuel. MET-Rx® has always and will always focus on the power of protein and other important nutrients for workout enhancement. Our proprietary protein blends support exercise recovery and provide your body with important amino acids to fuel your muscles, while our innovative sports nutrition product line takes care of your pre-intra-post workout.

About 1440 Foods

1440 Foods is a sports and active nutrition company with a focused portfolio of accessible, great-tasting health and wellness brands dedicated to championing active nutrition to fuel your potential everyday: Pure Protein® high protein nutrition bars, powders, shakes, and snacks; Body Fortress® high efficacy protein powders; MET-Rx® high-performance meal replacements; FITCRUNCH®, a line of delicious high protein bars, powders, and snacks. 1440 Foods brands can be purchased online at Amazon, or at a wide range of grocery, pharmacy, and convenience store chains nationwide such as Wal-Mart, Target, Kroger, Meijer, Walgreens, CVS, and convenience store chains. To learn more about 1440 Foods, visit www.1440Foods.com .

SOURCE 1440 Foods